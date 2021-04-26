 Ronnie James Dio's Time in Black Sabbath Chronicled in New Book - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Julian Casablancas Interviews Noam Chomsky on Latest 'S.O.S. — Earth Is a Mess'
Home Music Music News

Ronnie James Dio’s Black Sabbath Years to Serve as Focus of New Book

The coffee table tome will cover the vocalist’s full experience with the musicians

By
Kory Grow

Senior Writer

Kory Grow's Most Recent Stories

View All
UNITED KINGDOM - JUNE 25: Photo of Tony IOMMI and Geezer BUTLER and Ronnie DIO and BLACK SABBATH; L-R: Geezer Butler, Ronnie Dio, Tony Iommi performing live onstage (Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns)

Fin Costello/Redferns/Getty Images

A new book, Sabbath: The Dio Years, will offer a deeper look at singer Ronnie James Dio’s tenure with Black Sabbath.

The coffee table tome will cover the vocalist’s full experience with the musicians, from joining the band before the Heaven and Hell album in 1979 to his period in the rebranded Heaven and Hell band, up until his death. It runs more than 400 pages, according to Classic Rock. The book, which features new interviews with guitarist Tony Iommi and bassist Geezer Butler, is scheduled to start shipping in early September.

“I first met Ronnie at our rehearsal house in Beverley Hills,” Butler said in a statement. “He arrived in this massive brown Cadillac that looked too big for him to drive. He seemed pleasant enough, but when he started singing I was blown away — so much power in such a diminutive stature. He quickly got to work on some of the ideas we had and turned them into songs for what would become the Heaven and Hell album.”

Related Stories

Watch Ozzy Osbourne, Liam Gallagher Talk Rockfield Studios in Upcoming Doc
Black Sabbath Prep 'Sabotage' Deluxe Reissue With Unreleased 1975 Live Tracks

Related Stories

Silence of the Lambs; Buffalo Bill
'Silence of the Lambs': The Complete Buffalo Bill Story
20 Greatest Best Song Oscar Performances

The publisher, Rufus, made the book with the full cooperation of the band. It features many images that have never been printed before and pictures of rare memorabilia. Among its many photos, there is a selection from the archives of Dio’s widow, Wendy Dio.

Iommi and Butler recently looked back on their time with Dio in an interview with Rolling Stone. In it, the bassist explained how he and Dio became close over the years. “We used to argue like husband and wife,” he said. “We would really go at it. And it’s hard to find people like that that you can really, really slag, and then the next day go and have a drink with them. It’s like being back in my family again, like the Irish family. Ronnie was totally outspoken. You always knew where you were with him, that’s for sure. And that we used to argue and stuff, and then make up and be best friends. And we were best friends when he passed away. I still go to his grave every year.”

In This Article: Black Sabbath, Ronnie James Dio

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1351: Issa Rae
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.