Ronald Reagan’s Daughter Claims Sexual Assault by Music Exec in Op-Ed

Patti Davis, the daughter of Ronald and Nancy Reagan, revealed in an op-ed that she was sexually assaulted by an unnamed “prominent music executive” over 40 years ago. Davis penned the Washington Post op-ed in support of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, the woman who came forward with allegations of sexual misconduct by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Davis writes that “roughly 40 years ago,” she had an appointment with the music exec “late in the workday. But I wasn’t suspicious.” “I was instead eager to try to place some of my original songs with artists he represented. One of my songs had appeared on the Eagles album One of These Nights [“I Wish You Peace”], and I was hoping to turn songwriting into a career,” Davis wrote.

While Davis doesn’t remember the specifics of the meeting, she recalled that it lasted into the evening, at which point the music executive “pulled a vial of cocaine out of his desk drawer and started chopping up lines on a small mirror,” which Davis is “90-percent” sure she declined.

“What happened next, though, is indelible. He crossed the room. There was a dark-green carpet, but his footsteps seemed loud, hard. He was against me, on top of me — so quickly — with his hands under my skirt and his mouth on mine, that I froze,” Davis wrote in the Washington Post.

“I lay there as he pushed himself inside me. The leather couch stuck to my skin, made noises beneath me. His breath smelled like coffee and stale bread. He didn’t use a condom. I remember leaving afterward, driving home, the night around me glittered with streetlights and alive with people out at dinner or bars. I felt alone, ashamed and disgusted with myself. Why didn’t I get out of there? Why didn’t I push him off? Why did I freeze?”

Davis compared her sexual assault, and her uncertain remembrance of the details that happened decades ago, to the situation with Ford, who reportedly can’t recall the specifics surrounding her alleged encounter with Kavanaugh.

“I don’t remember what month it was. I don’t remember whether his assistant was still there when I arrived. I don’t remember whether we said anything to each other when I left his office,” Davis said of her assault.

“I never told anyone for decades — not a friend, not a boyfriend, not a therapist, not my husband when I got married years later. It doesn’t surprise me one bit that for more than 30 years, Christine Blasey Ford didn’t talk about the assault she remembers, the one she accuses Supreme Court nominee Brett M. Kavanaugh of committing.”