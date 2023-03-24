5 Things We Are Most Excited About At The iHeart Radio Music Awards

As the 2023 iHeart Radio Music Awards approaches, we took the time to list what has us the most excited and unpack some of the highlights we’re looking forward to on the big night.

It’s a night that brings together all the best musicians across a variety of genres to honor the music that has been the soundtrack of the last year. The iHeart Radio Music Awards, brought to you by INFINITI, is an event that you do not want to miss. From the stars arriving on the red carpet, to the final award, the iHeart Music Awards celebrates the artists who express themselves through their music and make you feel, Infinitely You. That freedom of expression is why INFINITI designed life-oriented luxury interiors for their vehicles that let you express yourself without any reservations. Follow along as we take you through the five things we are most excited about for this year’s iHeart Radio Music Awards on March 27th, 2023.

1) The Performances

The iHeart Radio Music Awards has a track record of iconic musical performances and acts that are hard to rival. The performances in past years have been showstoppers that incorporate an incredible level of detail from the set list to choreography to the costuming and everything in between. They become cultural moments that make music history. This year’s performances will include P!NK, Kelly Clarkson, Keith Urban, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Muni Long, Cody Johnson, and Coldplay*. And in an INFINITI, you can hit the road and lose yourself to the music from this year’s iHeart Radio Music Awards performers.

2) The Surprise Duets and Collaborations

While the scheduled performances for the award show are amazing to watch, it's the surprise duets and collaborations that keep us coming back for more. This portion of the show makes the iHeart Radio Music Awards such a special event because they produce collaborations live on stage that you cannot find anywhere else. It's the only place to see the biggest names in music take the stage together for one-of-a-kind performances that have artists crossing genres and leaving behind their typical set list. In past years we have seen surprise performances from Ariana Grande and The Weeknd, as well as Taylor Swift and Madonna. These surprise duets and collaborations are can't-miss-moments that you have to witness live.

3) The Red Carpet Fashion

The iHeart Radio Music Awards Red Carpet is truly unlike any other red carpet event you will see this year. Artists and musicians take self-expression to the next level with a range of looks that allow attendees to arrive feeling like their true selves. The fashion on the red carpet can range from more casual looks to full glam and it never disappoints. Past red carpets have seen some of our favorites go for head-to-toe leather and chains, others showed up in monochromatic suits in bold hues, and some looks have given us old school Hollywood glam with floor length gowns and slits up the side.

4) The Winners’ Acceptance Speeches

The payoff of seeing your favorite artist take to the stage to accept a hard-earned award is a feeling unlike any other. The winner’s acceptance speeches are a time for all your favorite artists to celebrate the past year, their fans and their accomplishments. At the iHeart Radio Music Awards, you are able to vote for your favorite artists in categories, like Best Fan Army, Favorite Tour Style, and Best Music Video, and really become part of and contribute to the show. The iHeart Radio Music awards make it easy for fan armies to rep their favorite artists and contribute to the hype as all the emotions and excitement from the entire fanbase come to fruition. Listen to this year’s nominated artists with INFINITI’s 17-speaker Bose® Performance Series Audio System.

5) The Icon Award and Innovator Awards

These two awards are unique to the iHeart Radio Music Awards and are only given to artists that are infinitely themselves and have earned their spot on that stage by changing music and culture throughout their career. The Icon Award is given to a musician whose career has proven to have cultural impact, longevity, and continued relevance in the music industry. This year the Icon Award is being presented to P!NK, with over 20 years in the industry and millions of fans around the world, her legacy speaks for itself.* The Innovator Award is not presented every year, but when it is presented, it is because an artist has impacted global pop culture and made a lasting mark on the music industry. Taylor Swift will be receiving the Innovator Award at the 2023 iHeart Radio Music Award to honor not only her record breaking career success, but also her advocacy for women’s rights and the LGBTQ+ community. She has used her platform to inspire younger generations to vote and advocate for themselves, while changing what it means to be a hit musician and performer.*

The 2023 iHeart Radio Music Awards, brought to you by INFINITI, will air live Monday, March 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM EDT on FOX.

