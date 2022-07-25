Go Behind the Scenes of Lollapalooza 2022 With Our Twitch Channel

Can’t get to Lollapalooza this year? Rolling Stone has got you covered! This week we will be livestreaming exclusively on Twitch from the festival grounds in Grant Park in Chicago.

Rolling Stone’s Jon Weigell and Charlie Cooper will host the two-day event on Thursday, July 28 and Friday, July 29, from 5 p.m.to 8 p.m. EDT. We’ll take you behind-the-scenes with interviews with the artists performing at Lollapalooza and allow you to experience the festival like never before. Follow and subscribe to Rolling Stone on Twitch to be part of the virtual chat guiding the show, and submit your questions for all of our interview guests.

This year’s lineup for Lollapalooza features a wide-ranging and eclectic mix of performers, including Metallica, Lil Baby, Dua Lipa, Machine Gun Kelly, J. Cole, J-Hope and Charlie XCX.

But the coverage doesn’t stop there. On Saturday, July 30, we’ll follow up the festival coverage with an exclusive peek inside our annual Rolling Stone Live: Chicago day party. Tune-in from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. for an all-access experience, featuring performances by Zoe Wees and King Princess, as well as interviews and behind-the-scenes looks at the event, held in Chicago’s House of Vans.

To see full-length interviews and to participate in live Q&As, tune-in to Rolling Stone on Twitch Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. EDT. Follow us on Twitch to become part of the story in the chat, and subscribe for exclusive members-only bonuses. To continue the chat 24/7, join our Discord server.