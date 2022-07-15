Watch the Rolling Stones Play ‘You Can’t Always Get What You Want’ With Ukrainian Choir

The Rolling Stones brought out a Ukrainian choir to join them for a special performance of “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” near the end of their concert Friday night at Vienna, Austria’s Ernst Happel Stadium to show their solidarity with the embattled nation.

The Dzvinochok boys choir and Vognyk girls choir traveled from Kyiv despite the ongoing war with Russia to sing the 1969 Stones classic. “They came long way to be here tonight,” Mick Jagger told the audience. “They drove all the way.” (It’s a fifteen hour journey.)

“This is a very special night for the two choirs and a chance of a lifetime not to be missed,” said choirmaster Ruben Tolmachov. “I’m so glad we made it here to Vienna a night to remember for all of us.”

The Stones usually play the song early in their set, but they saved it for the first encore at this show before wrapping with the standard “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction.” Other highlights from the night included “Wild Horses,” a cover of Bob Dylan’s “Like a Rolling Stone,” and their 1966 classic “Out of Time,” which had never been played in concert prior to this tour.

The tour continues July 19 at Groupama Stadium in Lyon, France. It wraps up August 3 at Waldbühne in Berlin, Germany. It’s unclear if they plan on taking their 60th anniversary to other markets in the coming months and years.

Fans unable to make the shows will still be able to celebrate the landmark anniversary by watching the upcoming four-part Epix docuseries My Life as a Rolling Stone. Each episode will focus on a different member of the group and it features brand new interviews with Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Ron Wood.