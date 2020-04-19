See Rolling Stones Perform ‘You Can’t Always Get What You Want’ on Together at Home Special

The Rolling Stones performed a social distancing rendition of their “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” during Global Citizen’s One World: Together at Home special, which raised funds for COVID-19 relief.

With Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood and Charlie Watts in their respective homes, each of the Stones videoed into the performance, with Jagger kicking it off solo on acoustic guitar before the other members joined in on the extended version of the Let It Bleed classic.

Richards provided background vocals on the song’s chorus, Wood served up the song’s fiery guitar solo and Watts added some levity by air-drumming along to the whole performance.

The band said in a statement prior to the performance, “We are honored to be invited to be part of the One World: Together at Home broadcast — from our homes in isolation. A fantastic event with Global Citizen in the fight against COVID -19.”

The Rolling Stones, like countless other artists and music festivals, were forced to cancel their upcoming North American tour due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“We’re hugely disappointed to have to postpone the tour,” the Stones said at the time. “We are sorry to all the fans who were looking forward to it as much as we were, but the health and safety of everyone has to take priority. We will all get through this together – and we’ll see you very soon.”

The Together at Home special — hosted by late-night TV’s Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon — also featured Paul McCartney (who performed the Beatles’ “Lady Madonna”), Taylor Swift (“Soon You’ll Get Better“), Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Alicia Keys, Stevie Wonder, Kacey Musgraves (performing “Butterfly”), Celine Dion, Usher, Eddie Vedder, Chris Martin, J Balvin, John Legend, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Pharrell Williams, Sam Smith, Billie Joe Armstrong, LL Cool J and many more.