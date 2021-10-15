Rolling Stones to Wrap U.S. Tour With Intimate Casino Show in Florida

The Rolling Stones have just announced a gig at the Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood in Hollywood, Florida, on November 23rd. According to the venue, it will “close out” their 2021 No Filter Tour. Tickets range from $281 to $1,006 and go on sale Monday, October 18th at 10:00 am.

The venue seats 7,000 people, which is quite small when compared to the football stadiums the band is playing every other show of the tour. They’re claiming it’s their “most intimate show in more than a decade,” but that seems to be overlooking their 2015 show at the 1,200-seat Fonda Theater in L.A. and their 2013 gig at the Echoplex in L.A., which holds a mere 450 people.

On Thursday night, the group played SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. It features the tour debuts of “Rocks Off” and “Ruby Tuesday.” They’re continuing with another at SoFi Stadium on Sunday before heading to Minneapolis, Minnesota, on October 24th.

In a recent interview with The L.A. Times, the band confirmed that they dropped “Brown Sugar” from the set after 50 years due to its controversial lyrics. “I’m trying to figure out with the sisters quite where the beef is,” Keith Richards said. “Didn’t they understand this was a song about the horrors of slavery? But they’re trying to bury it.”

Mick Jagger approached the matter a little differently. “We’ve played ‘Brown Sugar’ every night since 1970,” he said. “So sometimes you think, ‘We’ll take that one out for now and see how it goes.’ We might put it back in.”