Rolling Stones Dedicate New Video for ‘Living in the Heart of Love’ to Charlie Watts

The Rolling Stones have released a new music video to accompany their recently unearthed Tattoo You-era rarity, “Living in the Heart of Love.”

The black and white video features actresses Marguerite Thiam and Nailia Harzoune partying with friends during a debauched night in Paris where they skip out on a bill at a bar, dance at various clubs, and passionately kiss. Along the way, vintage Stones videos from the Tattoo You-era appear on monitors. Many of the shots focus on Charlie Watts, and the video ends with the words “Charlie Is My Darling,” which was the title of their 1966 concert movie.

The Stones dropped “Living the Heart of Love” back in August, and the track will appear on the upcoming 40th-anniversary reissue of Tattoo You, out October 22nd via Polydor/Interscope/UMe. The song is one of nine previously unreleased tracks that will be included on the bonus disc, Lost & Found. The nine songs were all originally recorded while the Stones were making Tattoo You, but were recently completed and enhanced with additional vocals and guitar.

Along with “Living in the Heart of Love,” Lost & Found will feature a rendition of Jimmy Reed’s 1963 track “Shame, Shame, Shame” and a rendition of Dobie Gray’s 1973 soul tune, “Drift Away.” The disc will even include an alternate version of one of Tattoo You’s most famous tracks, “Start Me Up,” which incorporates some reggae influences.

Along with prepping the release of the Tattoo You reissue, the Rolling Stones are gearing up for a North American tour, which will sadly mark their first in 59 years without drummer Charlie Watts, who died in August (Watts’ replacement will be Steve Jordan). The tour officially kicks off on September 26th in St. Louis, but on Monday, September 20th, the group played a private warm-up gig in Massachusetts.

“This is our first tour in 59 years that we’ve done without our lovely Charlie Watts,” Mick Jagger said at the gig. “We all miss Charlie so much. We miss him as a band. We miss him as friends, on and off the stage. We’ve got so many memories of Charlie. I’m sure some of you that have seen us before have got memories of Charlie as well. I hope you’ll remember him like we do. We’d like to dedicate this show to Charlie.”