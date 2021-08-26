 Rolling Stones 2021 Tour Dates Proceeding After Charlie Watts' Death - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stones’ U.S. Tour to Proceed as Planned After Charlie Watts’ Death

Promoter announces tour kickoff on September 26th in St. Louis is still on: “The Rolling Stones’ tour dates are moving ahead as planned”

Simon Vozick-Levinson

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 18: Ronnie Wood, Mick Jagger, Charlie Watts and Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones perform at Levi's Stadium on August 18, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. Photo: Chris Tuite/imageSPACE/MediaPunch /IPX

Ronnie Wood, Mick Jagger, Charlie Watts and Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones onstage at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on August 18th, 2019.

Chris Tuite/imageSPACE/MediaPunch/IPX/AP

The Rolling Stones will proceed with their planned tour of the U.S. this fall, the band’s promoter has announced amid worldwide mourning for drummer Charlie Watts, who died at age 80 earlier this week.

“The Rolling Stones’ tour dates are moving ahead as planned,” promoter Concerts West says in a statement, responding to the many inquiries it’s received about the status of the tour.

The 13-date No Filter Tour, which was originally planned for 2020 before the pandemic forced its postponement, kicks off on September 26th in St. Louis, Missouri, and runs through November 20th in Austin, Texas.

On August 4th, the band announced that Watts, their beloved drummer of 58 years, would be unable to join them on the road. Longtime Stones associate Steve Jordan is taking his place behind the drum kit. “It is an absolute honor and a privilege to be Charlie’s understudy,” Jordan said at the time.

Watts joined the Stones in 1963 and was one of only three members to appear on each of their albums, along with Mick Jagger and Keith Richards. His last public performance with the band took place in August 2019 at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium.

Since Watts’ death on August 24th, tributes to his gentlemanly sense of style and the steady musical foundation he gave the Stones have come from Paul McCartney, Max Weinberg, Questlove, and many, many other artists and fans. 

Rolling Stones No Filter USA 2021 Tour

September 26 –  St. Louis, MO @ The Dome at America’s Center
September 30 – Charlotte, NC @ Bank Of America Stadium
October 4 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Field
October 9 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium
October 13 – New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival
October 17 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium
October 24 – Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium
October 29 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium
November 2 – Dallas, TX @ Cotton Bowl Stadium
November 6 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium
November 11 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium
November 15 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field
November 20 – Austin, TX @ Circuit of The Americas

