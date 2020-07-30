Rolling Stones Prep Previously Unreleased ‘Steel Wheels Live’ Concert Film

The Rolling Stones have just announced a previously unreleased concert film, Steel Wheels Live, which documents a 1989 show in Atlantic City, New Jersey, with cameos from Eric Clapton, Axl Rose and more. The film drops September 25th via Eagle Rock Entertainment.

At the end of December 1989, the Stones played three gigs at the Convention Center in Atlantic City to wrap up an extensive trek — their first in North America since 1981 — that had begun in August in support of their latest LP Steel Wheels. The penultimate gig, on December 19th, was broadcast on pay-per-view and featured cameos from Clapton on “Little Red Rooster,” Rose and his Guns N’ Roses bandmate Izzy Stradlin on “Salt of the Earth,” and both Clapton and blues legend John Lee Hooker on “Boogie Chillen” (you can read Rolling Stone’s contemporaneous review of the concert here).

The Rolling Stones teased the new concert film with a short trailer featuring a montage of clips from the show, as well as snippets of audio from their performances of “Ruby Tuesday,” “Midnight Rambler” and “Mixed Emotions.”

The Steel Wheels Live concert will be released digitally, as a four-LP colored vinyl set, a DVD and two-CD combo, and a Blu-ray and two-CD combo. There will also be a limited edition six-disc version with the Atlantic City performance on DVD, Blu-Ray and CD, plus a DVD of the band’s Steel Wheels tour stop in Tokyo in February 1990 and Steel Wheels Rare Reels, a CD featuring tracks not on the core tour setlist.

Finally, the Stones will release a special double A-sided 10-inch picture disc vinyl featuring “Rock and a Hard Place,” recorded in Atlantic City, and “Almost Hear You Sigh,” recorded in Tokyo. The record will arrive September 26th as part of Record Store Day’s second drop date of the year, and it will be exclusive to independent record stores.

Steel Wheels Live Tracklist

1. Intro

2. “Start Me Up”

3. “Bitch”

4. “Sad Sad Sad”

5. “Undercover of the Night”

6. “Harlem Shuffle”

7. “Tumbling Dice”

8. Miss You”

9. “Terrifying”

10. “Ruby Tuesday”

11. “Salt of the Earth” (featuring Axl Rose & Izzy Stradlin)

12. “Rock and a Hard Place”

13. “Mixed Emotions”

14. “Honky Tonk Women”

15. “Midnight Rambler”

16. “You Can’t Always Get What You Want”

17. “Little Red Rooster” (featuring Eric Clapton)

18. “Boogie Chillen” (featuring Eric Clapton & John Lee Hooker)

19. “Can’t Be Seen”

20. “Happy”

21. “Paint It Black”

22. “2,000 Light Years From Home”

23. “Sympathy For The Devil”

24. “Gimme Shelter”

25. “It’s Only Rock n Roll (But I Like It)”

26. “Brown Sugar”

27. “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction”

28. “Jumpin’ Jack Flash”