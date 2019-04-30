Rolling Stones Prep Remastered ‘Rock and Roll Circus’ Box Set

The Rolling Stones will reissue their famed Rock and Roll Circus concert as a massive multi-media box set June 7th via ABKCO.

The Stones hosted the Rock and Roll Circus in December 1968, performing alongside an all-star lineup that also featured the Who, Yoko Ono, Jethro Tull, Taj Mahal, Marianne Faithfull and the impromptu supergroup the Dirty Mac, comprising John Lennon, Keith Richards, Mitch Mitchell and Eric Clapton. Director Michael Lindsay-Hogg filmed the performance for a planned BBC special, though it never aired due to Brian Jones’ departure from the band and eventual death soon after (the show marked his last public performance with the Stones). It wasn’t until 1996 that Rock and Roll Circus was officially released.

The Rock and Roll Circus reissue will feature remastered audio and video from the original concert, and a version of the Stones performing “Parachute Woman” is available to stream. The track list will also include some bonus material like three additional Taj Mahal songs and never-before-heard recordings of the Dirty Mac performing the Beatles’ “Revolution” and a “Warmup Jam.” The film will also feature new commentary tracks from Richards, Mick Jagger, Lindsay-Hogg, Ono, Faithfull and cinematographer Tony Richmond, plus an on-camera interview with Pete Townshend.

The new Rock and Roll Circus box set is available to pre-order and will be released in several formats, including a three-LP set that marks the first time the soundtrack has been released on vinyl. The deluxe edition will boast a two-CD soundtrack, as well as versions of the film on DVD and Blu-ray. The box set will also feature a 44-page book with David Dalton’s essay about the event for Rolling Stone, plus photographs by Michael Randolf.

Rock and Roll Circus Reissue Track List

The Film

“Song For Jeffrey” – Jethro Tull

“A Quick One While He’s Away” – The Who

“Ain’t That A Lot Of Love” – Taj Mahal

“Something Better” – Marianne Faithfull

“Yer Blues” – The Dirty Mac

“Whole Lotta Yoko” – Yoko Ono & Ivry Gitlis, and The Dirty Mac

“Jumpin’ Jack Flash” – The Rolling Stones

“Parachute Woman” – The Rolling Stones

“No Expectations” – The Rolling Stones

“You Can’t Always Get What You Want” – The Rolling Stones

“Sympathy for the Devil” – The Rolling Stones

“Salt Of The Earth” – The Rolling Stones

Extras

Widescreen Feature, Aspect Ratio: 16:9 (65 min)

Pete Townshend Interview, Aspect Ratio: 4×3 (18 min)

The Dirty Mac:

“Yer Blues” Tk2 Quad Split, Aspect Ratio: 4×3 (5:43)

Taj Mahal:

-“Checkin’ Up On My Baby,” Aspect Ratio: 4×3 (5:37)

-“Leaving Trunk,” Aspect Ratio: 4×3 (6:20)

-“Corinna,” Aspect Ratio: 4×3 (3:49)

Julius Katchen:

-“de Falla: Ritual Fire Dance,” Aspect Ratio: 4×3 (6:30)

-“Mozart: Sonata In C Major-1st Movement,” Aspect Ratio: 4×3 (2:27)

Mick & The Tiger/ Luna & The Tiger, Ratio: 4×3 (1:35)

Bill Wyman & The Clowns, Aspect Ratio: 4×3 (2:00)

Lennon, Jagger, & Yoko backstage, Aspect Ratio: 4×3 (45sec)

Film Commentary Tracks

— Life Under The Big Top (Artists) Featuring: Mick Jagger, Ian Anderson, Taj Mahal, Yoko Ono, Bill Wyman, Keith Richards (65 min)

— Framing The Show (Director & Cinematographer) Featuring: Michael Lindsay Hogg, Tony Richmond (65 min)

— Musings (artists, writer, fan who was there) Featuring: Marianne Faithfull, David Dalton, David Stark (50 min)

The Rolling Stones Rock and Roll Circus Expanded Audio Edition

1. Mick Jagger’s Introduction Of Rock And Roll Circus – Mick Jagger

2. “Entry Of The Gladiators” – Circus Band

3. Mick Jagger’s Introduction Of Jethro Tull – Mick Jagger

4. “Song For Jeffrey” – Jethro Tull

5. Keith Richards’ Introduction Of The Who – Keith Richards

6. “A Quick One While He’s Away” – The Who

7. “Over The Waves” – Circus Band

8. “Ain’t That A Lot Of Love” – Taj Mahal

9. Charlie Watts’ Introduction Of Marianne Faithfull – Charlie Watts

10. “Something Better” – Marianne Faithfull

11. Mick Jagger’s and John Lennon’s Introduction Of The Dirty Mac

12. “Yer Blues” – The Dirty Mac

13. “Whole Lotta Yoko” – Yoko Ono & Ivry Gitlis with The Dirty Mac

14. John Lennon’s Introduction Of The Rolling Stones + Jumpin’ Jack Flash – The Rolling Stones

15. “Parachute Woman” – The Rolling Stones

16. “No Expectations” – The Rolling Stones

17. “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” – The Rolling Stones

18. “Sympathy for the Devil” – The Rolling Stones

19. “Salt Of The Earth” – The Rolling Stones

BONUS TRACKS

20. “Checkin’ Up On My Baby” – Taj Mahal

21. “Leaving Trunk” – Taj Mahal

22. “Corinna” – Taj Mahal

23. “Revolution” (rehearsal) – The Dirty Mac

24. “Warmup Jam” – The Dirty Mac

25. “Yer Blues” (take 2) – The Dirty Mac

26. Brian Jones’ Introduction of Julius Katchen – Brian Jones

27. de Falla: Ritual Fire Dance – Julius Katchen

28. Mozart: Sonata In C Major-1st Movement – Julius Katchen