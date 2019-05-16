Rolling Stones Announce Rescheduled Dates For 2019 ‘No Filter’ Tour

Six weeks after postponing their U.S. stadium tour so Mick Jagger could undergo heart surgery, the Rolling Stones have unveiled a new set of dates for their upcoming No Filter tour. The tour now kicks off with two shows at Chicago’s Soldier Field on June 21st and 25th, criss-crossing the country before ending August 31st at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium. Tickets for the original shows will be honored at the new dates.

The Stones were originally supposed to begin the tour on April 20th in Miami, Florida. Earlier that month, however, they announced that the shows were being postponed so that Jagger could receive medical treatment. “I really hate letting you down like this,” Jagger said in a statement. “I’m devastated for having to postpone the tour but I will be working very hard to be back on stage as soon as I can.”

Fans feared that the shows wouldn’t happen until 2020, but just two weeks after the surgery, Jagger was back on his feet and seeing his girlfriend, ballerina Melanie Hamrick, perform in New York City. “He’s doing wonderful,” Hamrick told the press. “That’s all I’m saying, but wonderful.” On Wednesday, Jagger posted a video on of him dancing to “Techno Fan” by the Wombats on his Instagram. There was no caption, but the message was obvious: Jagger was back and ready to perform again.

Fans unable to attend the rescheduled dates can access their Ticketmaster account for a full refund.

Rolling Stones 2019 No Filter U.S. Tour

June 21 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

June 25 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

June 29 – Ontario, Canada @ Burl’s Creek

July 3 – Washington, DC @ FedExField

July 7 – Foxboro, MA @ Gillette Stadium

July 14 – New Orleans, LA @ Mercedes-Benz Superdome (Tickets on sale May 31st at 10am local time)

July 19 – Jacksonville, FL @ TIAA Bank Field

July 23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field

July 27 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium

August 1 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

August 5 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

August 10 – Denver, CO @ Broncos Stadium at Mile High

August 14 – Seattle, WA @ CenturyLink Field

August 18 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s®️ Stadium

August 22 – Pasadena, CA @ The Rose Bowl

August 26 – Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium

August 31 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium