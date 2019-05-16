×
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stones Announce Rescheduled Dates For 2019 ‘No Filter’ Tour

17-date tour to kick off next month in Chicago

The Rolling Stones - Mick Jagger and Keith RichardsThe Rolling Stones in concert at Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, Scotland, UK - 9th June 2018

The Rolling Stones have rolled out replacement dates for their 2019 'No Filter' tour now that Mick Jagger has recovered from heart surgery.

Andrew Maccoll/REX/Shutterstock

Six weeks after postponing their U.S. stadium tour so Mick Jagger could undergo heart surgery, the Rolling Stones have unveiled a new set of dates for their upcoming No Filter tour. The tour now kicks off with two shows at Chicago’s Soldier Field on June 21st and 25th, criss-crossing the country before ending August 31st at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium. Tickets for the original shows will be honored at the new dates.

The Stones were originally supposed to begin the tour on April 20th in Miami, Florida. Earlier that month, however, they announced that the shows were being postponed so that Jagger could receive medical treatment. “I really hate letting you down like this,” Jagger said in a statement. “I’m devastated for having to postpone the tour but I will be working very hard to be back on stage as soon as I can.”

Fans feared that the shows wouldn’t happen until 2020, but just two weeks after the surgery, Jagger was back on his feet and seeing his girlfriend, ballerina Melanie Hamrick, perform in New York City. “He’s doing wonderful,” Hamrick told the press. “That’s all I’m saying, but wonderful.” On Wednesday, Jagger posted a video on of him dancing to “Techno Fan” by the Wombats on his Instagram. There was no caption, but the message was obvious: Jagger was back and ready to perform again.

Fans unable to attend the rescheduled dates can access their Ticketmaster account for a full refund.

Rolling Stones 2019 No Filter U.S. Tour

June 21 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
June 25 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
June 29 – Ontario, Canada @ Burl’s Creek
July 3 – Washington, DC @ FedExField
July 7 – Foxboro, MA @ Gillette Stadium
July 14 – New Orleans, LA @ Mercedes-Benz Superdome (Tickets on sale May 31st at 10am local time)
July 19 – Jacksonville, FL @ TIAA Bank Field
July 23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field
July 27 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium
August 1 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
August 5 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
August 10 – Denver, CO @ Broncos Stadium at Mile High
August 14 – Seattle, WA @ CenturyLink Field
August 18 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s®️ Stadium
August 22 – Pasadena, CA @ The Rose Bowl
August 26 – Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium
August 31 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium

