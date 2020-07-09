Rolling Stones Will Reissue ‘Goats Head Soup’ as Super Deluxe Package

The Rolling Stones are rereleasing their 1973 LP Goats Head Soup as a deluxe box set featuring rarities, outtakes and alternative mixes from the sessions, a new stereo mix of the original album, a complete show from the accompanying tour and three previously unreleased tracks from the period.

One of the new songs, “Criss Cross,” dropped Thursday with a new video. (It was originally known to fans as “Criss Cross Man” from various bootlegs.) The other new tracks are “All the Rage” and “Scarlet,” which features guitar work by Jimmy Page.

“The layered guitar textures of ‘Scarlet’ make for a track that’s as infectious and raunchy as anything the band cut in this hallowed era,” reads a press release. “As well as Jimmy Page guesting alongside Mick and Keith on the track it also features on bass Rick Grech of Blind Faith fame…’All the Rage’ has a wild, post-‘Brown Sugar’ strut and the percussive ‘Criss Cross’ rocks and swaggers as only the Stones can.”

The new version of Goats Head Soup will be available as a single CD, a double-disc package, various vinyl editions and a four-CD box set. The latter edition will include a complete show taped at the Forest National Arena in Brussels, Belgium, in October 1973 along with a 120-page book and four posters.

The Rolling Stones were supposed to play North American football stadiums this summer, but the pandemic forced them to delay those plans. They have yet to announce any makeup dates. During their downtime, they did release the new song “Living in a Ghost Town” and perform “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” as part of the One World: Together at Home virtual event.

Goat’s Head Soup Box Set Tracklist

CD1 – 2020 Stereo Mix

1. Dancing With Mr. D

2. 100 Years Ago

3. Coming Down Again

4. Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker)

5. Angie

6. Silver Train

7. Hide Your Love

8. Winter

9. Can You Hear the Music

10. Star Star

CD2 – Rarities & Alternative Mixes

1. Scarlet

2. All The Rage

3. Criss Cross

4. 100 Years Ago (Piano Demo)

5. Dancing With Mr. D (Instrumental)

6. Heartbreaker (Instrumental)

7. Hide Your Love (Alternative Mix)

8. Dancing With Mr. D (Glyn Johns 1973 Mix)

9. Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker) – (Glyn Johns 1973 Mix)

10. Silver Train (Glyn Johns 1973 Mix)

CD3 – ‘Brussels Affair – Live 1973’

1. Brown Sugar

2. Gimme Shelter

3. Happy

4. Tumbling Dice

5. Star Star

6. Dancing With Mr. D

7. Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker)

8. Angie

9. You Can’t Always Get What You Want

10. Midnight Rambler

11. Honky Tonk Women

12. All Down the Line

13. Rip This Joint

14. Jumpin’ Jack Flash

15. Street Fighting Man

CD4 (BLU-RAY)

Dolby Atmos, 96kHz/24 bit high-resolution stereo, and 96 kHz/24 bit DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1

1. Dancing With Mr. D

2. 100 Years Ago

3. Coming Down Again

4. Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker)

5. Angie

6. Silver Train

7. Hide Your Love

8. Winter

9. Can You Hear the Music

10. Star Star

+ Original Videos: “Dancing With Mr. D,” “Silver Train” and “Angie”