Rolling Stones Postpone North American Tour as Mick Jagger Gets Medical Treatment

The Rolling Stones have postponed their upcoming North American tour due to Mick Jagger’s need for medical treatment.

“Mick Jagger has been advised by doctors that he cannot go on tour at this time as he needs medical treatment,” the band’s publicist said in a press release. “The doctors have advised Mick that he is expected to make a complete recovery so that he can get back on stage as soon as possible.

Jagger added in a statement, “I hate letting our fans down and I’m hugely disappointed to have to postpone the tour but am looking forward to getting back on stage as soon as I can.”

A rep for the band declined to elaborate on Jagger’s medical condition.

The 17 postponed concerts span from an April 20th gig in Miami to the band’s July 29th show at Canada’s Burl’s Creek Event Grounds. The postponed shows include two concerts at New Jersey’s Metlife Stadium, two concerts at Chicago’s Soldier Field and football stadium gigs in Denver, Washington DC, Seattle, Philadelphia and Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Fans are encouraged to hold onto their tickets as they will be valid at the rescheduled shows, tour promoters AEG Presents/Concerts West said.