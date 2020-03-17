Rolling Stones Postpone North American Tour Dates Due to Coronavirus Worries

The Rolling Stones were supposed to return to North America in early May for another run of shows on their No Filter Tour, but they have decided to reschedule the dates because of the coronavirus outbreak.

“We’re hugely disappointed to have to postpone the tour,” the band said collectively in a statement. “We are sorry to all the fans who were looking forward to it as much as we were, but the health and safety of everyone has to take priority. We will all get through this together — and we’ll see you very soon.”

The concert’s promoters, AEG Presents and Concerts West, advised ticket holders to be patient and wait for the substitute dates.

When the band announced the dates in February, Mick Jagger said in a statement that he was looking forward to the trek. Keith Richards echoed his sentiment, saying that the band had had the best time on the road last year.

This year’s Stones tour is now one of many affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Last week, rival concert promoters Live Nation and AEG united in halting all of their tours through the end of March as they figured out how best to address the outbreak. Meanwhile, many local governments limited mass gatherings. Most recently, the Trump administration recommended that people gather in groups no larger than 10, and several counties around San Francisco have been placed on lockdown.

Some artists, such as Death Cab for Cutie’s Ben Gibbard and indie musicians, have taken to livestreaming performances. Meanwhile, Rolling Stone’s running list of concerts that have been postponed or canceled continues to grow.