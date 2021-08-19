Rolling Stones Drop Previously Unreleased Track ‘Living in the Heart of Love’ From ‘Tattoo You’ Reissue

The Rolling Stones will mark the 40th anniversary of their 1981 album, Tattoo You, with a reissue featuring a bonus disc filled with previously unreleased material. The set will arrive on October 22nd via Polydor/Interscope/UMe.

To accompany the announcement, the Stones released “Living in the Heart of Love,” one of the nine previously unreleased songs that will appear on the bonus disc, Lost & Found. The nine songs were all originally recorded while the Stones were making Tattoo You, but were recently completed and enhanced with additional vocals and guitar by the Stones.

Along with “Living in the Heart of Love,” Lost & Found will feature a rendition of Jimmy Reed’s 1963 track “Shame, Shame, Shame” and a rendition of Dobie Gray’s 1973 soul tune, “Drift Away.” The disc will even include an alternate version of one of Tattoo You’s most famous tracks, “Start Me Up,” that incorporates some reggae influences.

Along with Lost & Found, a super deluxe edition of the Tattoo You 40th-anniversary set will come with a live album, Still Life: Wembley Stadium 1982. The concert was recorded in June of that year on the London stop of the band’s Tattoo You tour and boasts a 26-song set that includes plenty of Stones hits, plus covers of songs by the Temptations, Eddie Cochran, and the Miracles.

The Tattoo You 40th-anniversary set will be released in several physical formats. The two-CD set will feature just the remastered album and Lost & Found, while the four-CD box set will include the original album, Lost & Found, and the Wembley concert. The album will also be pressed in several vinyl formats, including a five-LP boxset that also comes with a hardback book featuring rare photos and interviews with producer Chris Kimsey and photographer Hubert Kretzschmar.

Tattoo You 40th Anniversary Super Deluxe Four-CD Set Tracklist

Disc 1 – Tattoo You (2021 Remaster)

1. “Start Me Up” – Remastered 2021

2. “Hang Fire” – Remastered 2021

3. “Slave” – Remastered 2021

4. “Little T&A” – Remastered 2021

5. “Black Limousine” – Remastered 2021

6. “Neighbours” – Remastered 2021

7. “Worried About You” – Remastered 2021

8. “Tops” – Remastered 2021

9. “Heaven” – Remastered 2021

10. “No Use in Crying” – Remastered 2021

11. “Waiting on a Friend” – Remastered 2021

Disc 2 – Lost & Found: Rarities

1. “Living in the Heart of Love”

2. “Fiji Jim”

3. “Troubles a’ Comin”

4. “Shame Shame Shame”

5. “Drift Away”

6. “It’s a Lie”

7. “Come to the Ball”

8. “Fast Talking Slow Walking”

9. “Start Me Up” (Early Version)

Disc Three – “Still Life” (Wembley Stadium Concert 1982)

1. “Under My Thumb”

2. “When the Whip Comes Down”

3. “Let’s Spend the Night Together”

4. “Shattered”

5. “Neighbours”

6. “Black Limousine”

7. “Just My Imagination (Running Away With Me)”

8. “Twenty Flight Rock”

9. “Going to a Go Go”

10. “Chantilly Lace”

11. “Let Me Go”

12. “Time Is on My Side”

13. “Beast of Burden”

14. “Let It Bleed”

Disc 4 – “Still Life” (Wembley Stadium Concert 1982)

1. “You Can’t Always Get What You Want”

2. “Band Introductions”

3. “Little T&A”

4. “Tumbling Dice”

5. “She’s So Cold”

6. “Hang Fire”

7. “Miss You”

8. “Honky Tonk Women”

9. “Brown Sugar”

10. “Start Me Up”

11. “Jumpin’ Jack Flash”

12. “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction”