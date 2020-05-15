 Hear Rolling Stones' Bouncy Alok Remix of 'Living in a Ghost Town' - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1339: Andrew Cuomo Takes Charge
Read Next Stephen Colbert Tackles Trump's Attempts to Undermine Whistleblower Rick Bright Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Hear Rolling Stones’ Bouncy Alok Remix of ‘Living in a Ghost Town’

Brazilian DJ puts buoyant spin on band’s first new song in eight years

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All

The Rolling Stones team up with Brazilian DJ Alok for a bouncy remix of the band’s surprise new song “Living in a Ghost Town,” their first original track in eight years.

Although the bluesy track was released in response to the coronavirus quarantine, Alok applies a buoyant dance music sheen and propulsive beat to “Living in a Ghost Town,” while still preserving the song’s more spectral elements, like the disembodied oh-oh-oh-ohs and Jagger’s Morricone-like harmonica.

Alok also hinted at a colorful new video for the collaboration via Twitter:

“It wasn’t written for now, but it was just one of those odd things,” Jagger previously said of “Living in a Ghost Town,” which he and Keith Richards penned over a year ago. “It was written about being in a place which was full of life but is now bereft of life so to speak…I was just jamming on the guitar and wrote it really quickly in like 10 minutes.”

The socially distanced band, via video, performed “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” as part of Global Citizen’s Together at Home livestream.

The Rolling Stones also recently launched their Extra Licks livestream series, focusing on the bonus performances from the band’s many concert films; this Sunday’s installment will present rare performances from the Stones’ 2015 Sticky Fingers gig at the Fonda Theatre.

Popular on Rolling Stone

In This Article: The Rolling Stones

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1339: Andrew Cuomo Takes Charge
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.