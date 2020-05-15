Hear Rolling Stones’ Bouncy Alok Remix of ‘Living in a Ghost Town’

The Rolling Stones team up with Brazilian DJ Alok for a bouncy remix of the band’s surprise new song “Living in a Ghost Town,” their first original track in eight years.

Although the bluesy track was released in response to the coronavirus quarantine, Alok applies a buoyant dance music sheen and propulsive beat to “Living in a Ghost Town,” while still preserving the song’s more spectral elements, like the disembodied oh-oh-oh-ohs and Jagger’s Morricone-like harmonica.

Alok also hinted at a colorful new video for the collaboration via Twitter:

Bora dar uma colorida nesses dias com música?! Logo mais tem o lançamento do remix oficial que produzi para o The Rolling Stones, “Living in a Ghost Town”. 💙 pic.twitter.com/QvRzeYLeun — Alok (@alokoficial) May 15, 2020

“It wasn’t written for now, but it was just one of those odd things,” Jagger previously said of “Living in a Ghost Town,” which he and Keith Richards penned over a year ago. “It was written about being in a place which was full of life but is now bereft of life so to speak…I was just jamming on the guitar and wrote it really quickly in like 10 minutes.”

The socially distanced band, via video, performed “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” as part of Global Citizen’s Together at Home livestream.

The Rolling Stones also recently launched their Extra Licks livestream series, focusing on the bonus performances from the band’s many concert films; this Sunday’s installment will present rare performances from the Stones’ 2015 Sticky Fingers gig at the Fonda Theatre.