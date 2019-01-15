Rolling Stones, Katy Perry, Dave Matthews Band Tapped for 50th New Orleans Jazz Fest

The Rolling Stones, Katy Perry, Dave Matthews Band, Chris Stapleton and Santana are among the eclectic group of artists set to play the 50th New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival.

The festival will take place over two weekends, April 25th through the 28th, and May 2nd through 5th, with each day boasting an entirely different lineup. The Stones, for instance, will headline the May 2nd gig, a day that will also feature performances from Ziggy Marley, Mavis Staples and Tom Jones.

Perry, meanwhile, will perform April 27th alongside Logic, Hurray for the Riff Raff, Boz Scaggs and Preservation Hall Jazz Band, and Dave Matthews Band will close out the May 4th concert after a day of performances from artists like Pitbull and New Orleans legends Aaron Neville and Big Freedia.

Jazz Fest will kick off April 25th with top-billed sets from Earth, Wind and Fire, Alanis Morissette, Ciara and the Doobie Brothers. The April 26th gig will feature Santana, Jimmy Cliff, the Head and the Heart, the Dirty Dozen Brass Band, the Robert Cray Band and the Revivalists.

Van Morrison is set to headline the festival on April 28th, capping off a stacked day that will also feature Al Green, J Balvin, Bonnie Raitt, Jerry Lee Lewis, the Indigo Girls and a family tribute to jazz legend, Ellis Marsalis, led by Wynton and Branford Marsalis. On May 3rd, Chris Stapleton will take the stage, as will Gladys Knight, Gary Clark, Jr., Los Lobos and Kamasi Washington, and the festival will wrap May 5th with Jimmy Buffett, Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue with the Nevilles, John Fogerty, Chaka Khan and Herbie Hancock.

The complete Jazz Fest lineup is available on the festival’s website. Tickets will go on sale January 18th at 10 a.m. Advanced tickets will be priced at $70 through February 1st, after which they’ll cost $75.