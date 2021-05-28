Rolling Stones Drop New Lyric Videos for ‘Jumpin’ Jack Flash,’ ‘Child of the Moon’

The Rolling Stones have released new lyric videos for “Jumpin’ Jack Flash” and the classic 1968 single’s B-side, “Child of the Moon.”

The two animated clips were helmed by Tom Readdy and Lucy Dawkins of the London-based design studio Yes Please Productions. The “Jumpin’ Jack Flash” clip boasts a simple red, black, and white color palette, although the animation is a dazzling mix of sharp angles and swirling psychedelia.

In a statement, Readdy and Dawkins said that for the “Jumpin’ Jack Flash” clip they wanted to “create a visual that somehow matched the swagger and excitement of the track.” They continued: “With that guitar riff and Jagger’s exceptional searing vocal we set out to create animations that hit and emphasized every beat, guitar part, and syllable sung. The simplicity of the color palette, along with rough, hand-drawn elements all come together to create an energetic visual to accompany the joyful rush of adrenaline that is ‘Jumpin’ Jack Flash.'”

The “Child of the Moon” clip, meanwhile, is much more muted in a way that complements the song, although it still has that heady feel as plants and flowers sprout and sway, and stars sparkle through space. Readdy and Dawkins said their video was inspired by the “natural landscape and elements” used in the track’s 1969 promo video, directed by Michael Lindsay-Hogg. It even features the same typeface used on an original seven-inch picture sleeve for the “Jumpin’ Jack Flash”/“Child of the Moon” single.

“The song was unfinished during the sessions for Their Satanic Majesties Request and often seen as the postscript to the psychedelic era of the band,” Readdy and Dawkins said. “We leaned into this vibe to create Sixties-inspired bespoke illustrations of flowers, leaves, and patterns that grow in and around the ornate typeface.”

Along with releasing the two new lyric videos, the Stones have digitally rereleased “Jumpin’ Jack Flash” and “Child of the Moon” as a single, newly remastered by Bob Ludwig.