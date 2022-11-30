Rolling Stones to Release All-Star 50th Anniversary Show as Live Album

Ten years after the Rolling Stones embarked on their 50th-anniversary tour, the epic, guest-filled New Jersey gig from that trek will be released as the live album Grrr Live!

The double-disc set — a nod to the Stones’ 2012 best-of collection Grrr! — spotlights the band’s Dec. 15, 2012, show at Newark, New Jersey’s Prudential Center, a concert that featured a litany of surprise guests like Lady Gaga (on “Gimme Shelter”), John Mayer and Gary Clark Jr. (“Going Down”), the Black Keys (“Who Do You Love?”), and Jersey’s own Bruce Springsteen, who performed “Tumbling Dice” alongside Mick Jagger and company.

As the 50 & Counting tour marked the Stones’ 50th anniversary, the setlist boasted hits from throughout the band’s catalog, from their first original single, “The Last Time,” to the then-new songs “One More Shot” and “Doom and Gloom” that were exclusive to the Grrr! comp.

The Dec. 15, 2012, show was originally broadcast via pay-per-view but has remained unavailable until Grrr Live!’s release on Feb. 10, 2023. In addition to the live album — available to preorder on 3LP and 2CD formats — the concert film has also been remixed and re-edited for its DVD and Blu-ray release. Additionally, three more songs from the previous Newark show on Dec. 13, 2012 — including a rendition of “Respectable” with John Mayer — feature as bonus tracks on the DVD.

Grrr! Live Track List

CD1

CD1

Get Off Of My Cloud The Last Time It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll (But I Like It) Paint It Black Gimme Shelter (with Lady Gaga) Wild Horses Going Down (with John Mayer and Gary Clark Jr) Dead Flowers Who Do You Love? (with The Black Keys) Doom And Gloom One More Shot Miss You Honky Tonk Women Band Introductions

CD2