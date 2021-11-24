Watch The Rolling Stones Play ‘Gimme Shelter’ at Intimate Tour Finale in Florida

The Rolling Stones spent the past two months bringing their No Filter tour to enormous football stadiums all over America, but they wrapped it up Tuesday night at the relatively intimate Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida. The casino amphitheater seats a mere 7,000 people as opposed to the stadiums with roughly ten times that amount. (Tickets were upwards of $2,000, and were going for even more on the resale market.)

The set was somewhat condensed at 17 songs as opposed to the 19 played in most cities, but they still packed in most of the standards, including “Street Fighting Man,” “Miss You,” “Sympathy for the Devil,” “Paint it Black, and “Honky Tonk Women.” It wrapped up with “Gimme Shelter” and “Satisfaction.”

A fan perched near the front of the stage shot the “Gimme Shelter” on his phone, and you can see the result above. He deserves some sort of bootleg Academy Award since it’s one of the greatest fan-shot concert videos we’ve ever seen. Matt Lee, was salute you. (Check out his “Miss You” video below.)

This was an emotional tour for the Stones and their fans since it came right after the death of drummer Charlie Watts. He hadn’t missed a gig since joining the group in January 1963. Longtime Stones associate Steve Jordan did an excellent job with the extremely difficult task of playing his parts.

As always, the setlist on the tour focused on their hits, but they also rewarded the faithful with lesser-known tunes like “19th Nervous Breakdown,” “All Down The Line,” “Rock Off,” “Shattered,” “Fool to Cry,” “Connection,” “Monkey Man,” “Sad Sad Sad,” and “Get Off of My Cloud.”

The Stones haven’t announced any future tour dates, but there are heavy rumors that they’re plotting a 60th anniversary tour of Europe next year. Their last two tours focused exclusively on North America, and they’re long overdue to hit other markets, including Australia, Asia, and South America. That could mean this Florida show winds up being their last gig ever in the States, but that feels unlikely. People have been speculating that the Stones are going to call it quits for the past 40 years, and the band keeps finding ways to prove them wrong.