Rolling Stones Tap Gary Clark Jr., Lukas Nelson for North American Tour

The Rolling Stones recruited Gary Clark Jr., Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real and Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats as openers for select dates of their upcoming North American summer tour.

The latest leg of their long-running “No Filter” trek — which kicks off June 21st with the first of two dates in Chicago, Illinois and wraps August 31st in Miami, Florida — will also feature St. Paul & the Broken Bones, Kaleo, Juanes, the Wombats, Whiskey Myers, the Glorious Sons, the Beaches, Ghost Hounds, Ivan Neville’s Dumpstaphunk (with special guest the Soul Rebels), the Revivalists, Des Rocs, Bishop Gunn and Vista Kicks.

The Rolling Stones were recently forced to reschedule the stadium jaunt to accommodate Mick Jagger’s heart surgery. Weeks after the procedure, the frontman posted a video of himself dancing to the Wombats’ “Techno Fan” on Instagram, seemingly confirming a swift recovery.

The band typically enlists major names as tour openers — their 2018 U.K. summer run found them sharing bills with Liam Gallagher, Florence and the Machine, the Vaccines, the Specials, Richard Ashcroft, Elbow and James Bay.

The Rolling Stones North American Tour Dates (with openers)

June 21 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field (St. Paul & The Broken Bones)

June 25 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field (Whiskey Myers)

June 29 – Ontario, Canada @ Burl’s Creek (The Glorious Sons, The Beaches)

July 3 – Washington, DC @ FedExField (Ghost Hounds)

July 7 – Foxboro, MA @ Gillette Stadium (Gary Clark Jr.)

July 14 – New Orleans, LA @ Mercedes-Benz Superdome (Ivan Neville’s Dumpstaphunk with special guest the Soul Rebels)

July 19 – Jacksonville, FL @ TIAA Bank Field (The Revivalists)

July 23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field (Des Rocs)

July 27 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium (Bishop Gunn)

August 1 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium (The Wombats)

August 5 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium (Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real)

August 10 – Denver, CO @ Broncos Stadium at Mile High (Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats)

August 14 – Seattle, WA @ CenturyLink Field (Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real)

August 18 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s®️ Stadium (Vista Kicks)

August 22 – Pasadena, CA @ The Rose Bowl (KALEO)

August 26 – Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium (KALEO)

August 31 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium (Juanes)