Rolling Stones to Open Flagship Store in London

The Rolling Stones have announced plans to open a “world exclusive” flagship store on London’s Carnaby Street this fall.

The band and Universal Music’s merchandising branch Bravado have partnered on “RS No. 9 Carnaby,” which will feature exclusive new fashion and merchandise at the store in the Soho area of London.

“Soho has always encapsulated rock & roll so Carnaby Street was the perfect spot for our own store,” the Rolling Stones said in a statement. “We are confident this exciting project that our friends at Bravado have created will be an unrivaled experience for everyone to come to London and enjoy.”

On September 9th 2020 the Rolling Stones will be opening a world-first flagship store on London’s Carnaby Street! RS No.9 (9 Carnaby St) will feature exclusive collaborations, new fashion & merchandise, alongside the band’s latest music releases!#RSNo9 #Carnaby pic.twitter.com/sGtPXBLAtF — The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) August 20, 2020

Among the items for sale at RS No. 9 Carnaby when the store opens on September 9th are special glassware engraved with the Rolling Stones tongue, fashion and accessories like chairs and scarves from the Soloist, and raincoats and hats from Swedish brand Stutterheim, plus the band’s album and single releases.

Additionally, the Rolling Stones announced Wednesday that they have received an official color from Pantone, “Stones Red,” which featured in the band’s logo.

“With this innovative partnership, the Rolling Stones add yet another cultural touchpoint to their rich legacy. RS No. 9 Carnaby is the result of years of planning and decades of building one of the world’s most recognized brands,” Bravado CEO Mat Vlasic said in a statement. “It creates a destination where fans can connect and immerse themselves in the music, style and spirit of one of the world’s most iconic and beloved bands.”