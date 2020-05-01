Rolling Stones Announce ‘Extra Licks’ Concert Streaming Series

The Rolling Stones have announced their Extra Licks weekly livestream series, featuring bonus footage from six concert films from throughout the band’s career.

The series — released as part of YouTube’s #StayHome campaign — will kick off May 3rd at 3 p.m. ET with extra footage from the band’s 2016 concert film Olé Olé Olé!: A Trip Across Latin America.

Each featurette over the six-week series is being made available digitally for the first time. One week’s installment will also focus on the 1994 tour in support of Voodoo Lounge, the band stated.

The Stones have just announced ‘Extra Licks’ – a series of special past performances streaming worldwide every Sunday exclusively on YouTube!

Starting Sunday May 03 8pm BST/12pm PT/3pm ET for six weeks

The Rolling Stones recently dropped their surprise new single “Living in a Ghost Town,” their first original composition since “Doom and Gloom” and “One More Shot” off the 2012 compilation album GRRR!

“It wasn’t written for now, but it was just one of those odd things,” Keith Richards said of the track. “It was written about being in a place that was full of life but is now bereft of life, so to speak…I was just jamming on the guitar and wrote it really quickly in like 10 minutes.”

The socially distanced Stones also appeared together — via video — to perform “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” for the Together at Home COVID-19 relief special.