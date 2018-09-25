Rolling Stones Detail ‘Voodoo Lounge Uncut’ With Unreleased Live Footage

The Rolling Stones unearthed several live performances for their upcoming release, Voodoo Lounge Uncut, which arrives November 16th via Eagle Vision. The new project comprises a concert film and live album, and is centered around a reissue of a 1995 TV special that captured the Stones’ November 25th, 1994 gig at the Joe Robbie Stadium in Miami, Florida.

On tour in support of their 1994 LP Voodoo Lounge, the concert famously featured cameos from Sheryl Crowe, Bo Diddley and Robert Cray. Along with the original concert film, Voodoo Lounge Uncut will boast never-before-seen footage from an earlier concert at Giants Stadium in New Jersey. The bonus material comprises five cuts – “Shattered,” “Out of Tears,” “All Down the Line,” “I Can’t Get Next to You” and “Happy” – which the Stones did not play during the Miami show.

While the Giants Stadium performances will only be available on the video versions of Voodoo Lounge Uncut, both the visual and audio formats will include several previously unreleased songs from the Miami concert. These include renditions of “Rocks Off,” “Dead Flowers,” “Before They Make Me Run” and “Monkey Man.”

Voodoo Lounge Uncut is available to pre-order and will be released in several formats, including a DVD and two CD set, a Blu-ray and two CD set, triple vinyl, digital video, digital audio and HD digital audio. A limited edition bundle featuring red vinyl and a Voodoo Lounge Uncut t-shirt is also available.

Voodoo Lounge Uncut Track List

Miami Concert – Audio and Video

1. Whoopi Goldberg Intro

2. “Not Fade Away”

3. “Tumbling Dice”

4. “You Got Me Rocking”

5. “Rocks Off”

6. “Sparks Will Fly”

7. “Live With Me”

8. “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction”

9. “Beast Of Burden”

10. “Angie”

11. “Dead Flowers”

12. “Sweet Virginia”

13. “Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker)”

14. “It’s All Over Now”

15. “Stop Breakin’ Down Blues”

16. “Who Do You Love?”

17. “I Go Wild”

18. “Miss You”

19. “Honky Tonk Women”

20. “Before They Make Me Run”

21. “The Worst”

22. “Sympathy For The Devil”

23. “Monkey Man”

24. “Street Fighting Man”

25. “Start Me Up”

26. “It’s Only Rock’n’Roll (But I Like It)”

27. “Brown Sugar”

28. “Jumpin’ Jack Flash”

Giants Stadium Concert – Video Only

1. “Shattered”

2. “Out Of Tears”

3. “All Down The Line”

4. “I Can’t Get Next To You”

5. “Happy”