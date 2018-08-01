Rolling Stone

Rolling Stones Curate ‘Confessin’ the Blues’ Compilation

Set will feature songs from Chuck Berry, John Lee Hooker, Howlin’ Wolf, Muddy Waters

American musician John Lee Hooker (1917 - 2001) (second left) performs with British musicians Ron Wood (left), Charlie Watts (second right, rear), and Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones perform during the band's 'Steel Wheels' tour, late 1989. (Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images)

The Rolling Stones have curated a new blues box set, 'Confessin' the Blues,' featuring artists like John Lee Hooker and Chuck Berry.

Paul Natkin/Getty Images

The Rolling Stones have curated a new compilation, Confessin’ the Blues, that will feature songs from blues legends like Howlin’ Wolf, Chuck Berry and Muddy Waters. The set arrives November 9th via BMG and Universal.

Confessin’ the Blues fittingly opens with Waters’ “Rollin’ Stone” and features other classics like Berry’s “Little Queenie,” Howlin’ Wolf’s “Litle Red Rooster” and Bo Diddley’s “You Can’t Judge a Book By It’s Cover.” The collection will also boast tracks from Elmore James, Little Walter, John Lee Hooker, Mississippi Fred McDowell, Jimmy Reed, Robert Johnson, B.B. King and Buddy Guy.

Billed as “a perfect education to the genre,” Keith Richards said of Confessin’ the Blues, “If you don’t know the blues … there’s no point in picking up the guitar and playing rock and roll or any other form of popular music.”

Confessin’ the Blues is available to pre-order in several formats, including a two-CD set, a double LP vinyl set and a special vinyl bookpack meant to mimic the original packaging of 78 rpm records. All versions will come with liner notes from music journalist Colin Larkin, while the bookpack will feature removable card prints featuring drawings by blues illustrator Christoph Mueller. Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood contributed the album art with his interpretation of a bluesman.

Cover art by Ronnie Wood. rolling stones confessin the blues

‘Confessin’ the Blues’ cover art by Ronnie Wood.

The Rolling Stones and BMG will also donate a portion of the net receipts from the sale of Confessin’ the Blues to Willie Dixon’s Blues Heaven Foundation. The foundation’s president and CEO, Jacqueline Dixon, said, “We are extremely honored, grateful and humbled that Willie Dixon’s Blues Heaven Foundation has been included in such an astonishing project. It means so much that my father’s dream of creating an organization that promotes, protects and preserves the Blues for future generations is being recognized and supported by artists that have achieved so much.”

Confessin’ the Blues Track List

Disc One
1. Muddy Waters – “Rollin’ Stone”
2 Howlin’ Wolf – “Little Red Rooster”
3. John Lee Hooker – “Boogie Chillen”
4. Little Walter – “Hate To See You Go”
5. Chuck Berry – “Little Queenie”
6. Bo Diddley – “You Can’t Judge A Book By It’s Cover”
7. Eddie Taylor – “Ride ‘Em On Down”
8. Slim Harpo – “I’m A King Bee”
9. Magic Sam – “All Your Love”
10. Elmore James – “Dust My Broom”
11. Little Walter – “Just Your Fool”
12. Muddy Waters – “I Want To Be Loved”
13. Big Bill Broonzy – “Key To The Highway”
14. Robert Johnson – “Love In Vain Blues”
15. Mississippi Fred McDowell Y– “ou Gotta Move”
16. Jimmy Reed – “Bright Lights, Big City”
17. Big Maceo – “Worried Life Blues”
18. Little Johnny Taylor – “Everybody Knows About My Good Thing (Part 1)”
19. Howlin’ Wolf – “Commit A Crime”
20. Otis Rush – “I Can’t Quit You Baby”
21. Jay McShann and Walter Brown – “Confessin’ The Blues”

Disc Two
1. Howlin’ Wolf – “Just Like I Treat You”
2. Little Walter – “I Got To Go”
3. Chuck Berry – “Carol”
4. Bo Diddley – “Mona”
5. Muddy Waters – “I Just Want To Make Love To You”
6. Elmore James – “Blues Before Sunrise”
7. Eddie Taylor – “Bad Boy”
8. Boy Blue – “Boogie Children”
9. Jimmy Reed – “Little Rain”
10. Robert Johnson – “Stop Breakin’ Down Blues”
11. Reverend Robert – “Wilkins The Prodigal Son”
12. Lightnin’ Slim – “Hoodoo Blues”
13. Billy Boy Arnold – “Don’t Stay Out All Night”
14. Bo Diddley – “Craw Dad”
15. Dale Hawkins – “Suzie Q”
16. Amos Milburn – “Down The Road Apiece”
17. Howlin’ Wolf – “Little Baby”
18. Little Walter – “Blue And Lonesome”
19. B.B. King – “Rock Me Baby”
20. Buddy Guy – “Damn Right I’ve Got The Blues”
21. Muddy Waters – “Mannish Boy”

