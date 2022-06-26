Watch Rolling Stones Dust Off ‘Can’t You Hear Me Knocking’ at Hyde Park Concert

The Rolling Stones performed their classic “Can’t You Hear Me Knocking” live for the first time in six years during the band’s Saturday night set at London’s Hyde Park.

While Paul McCartney was continuing his own 80th birthday celebration 125 miles up the road by headlining Glastonbury, the Stones were marking the 60th anniversary of their first U.K. shows Saturday as the marquee act at the British Summer Time fest.

“It’s lovely to be here. In 1962, we met a drummer from Wembley called Charlie Watts,” Mick Jagger told the crowd. “And sadly, this is our first time in London without him. So, we would like to dedicate this show to Charlie.”

The sparsely played Sticky Fingers classic hadn’t been performed live since 2016; other than that song, the Stones setlist didn’t deviate to far from the gigs they’ve been playing across Europe so far this summer. The gig was only the Stones’ second show back following Jagger’s brief Covid bout earlier this month, forcing the postponement of an Amsterdam gig and the cancellation of a Switzerland concert.

The Rolling Stones will return to Hyde Park on July 3 for the second of two sold-out shows at the famed venue.