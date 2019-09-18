 Rolling Stones Plot ‘Bridges to Buenos Aires’ Concert Film, Live Album – Rolling Stone
Rolling Stones Prep Unreleased Concert Film ‘Bridges to Buenos Aires’

1998 Argentina show features Bob Dylan joining band for “Like a Rolling Stone”

By

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All

The Rolling Stones will issue a previously unreleased live album and concert film, Bridges to Buenos Aires, November 8th.

The set captures the Stones’ full April 5th, 1998 gig at the River Plate Stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, which capped off a five-night, sold-out run at the venue. The two-hour show featured selections from the band’s then-recent album Bridges to Babylon, alongside plenty of classics and a special cameo from Bob Dylan, who joined the Stones for a rendition of “Like a Rolling Stone.”

A new trailer for Bridges to Buenos Aires features a few snippets of Dylan’s appearance, while it also teases renditions of “Jumpin’ Jack Flash,” “Flip the Switch” and “You Can’t Always Get What You Want.”

Bridges to Buenos Aires is available to pre-order and will be released as a two CD set with either a DVD or Blu-ray. It will also be issued on digital video, digital audio and a limited edition translucent blue, 180 gram triple vinyl LP. The concert film was restored from the original master tapes, while the audio was remixed and remastered from the live multitrack recordings.

Bridges to Buenos Aires follows the Bridges to Bremen concert film and live album, which was released in June and captured the band’s September 2nd, 1998 show in the German city.

Bridges to Buenos Aires Track List

1. “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction”
2. “Let’s Spend The Night Together”
3. “Flip The Switch”
4. “Gimme Shelter”
5. “Sister Morphine”
6. “Its Only Rock ‘n’ Roll (But I Like It)”
7. “Saint Of Me”
8. “Out Of Control”
9. “Miss You”
10. “Like A Rolling Stone” (featuring Bob Dylan)
11. “Thief In The Night”
12. “Wanna Hold You”
13. “Little Queenie”
14. “When The Whip Comes Down”
15. “You Got Me Rocking”
16. “Sympathy For The Devil”
17. “Tumbling Dice”
18. “Honky Tonk Women”
19. “Start Me Up”
20. “Jumpin’ Jack Flash”
21. “You Can’t Always Get What You Want”
22. “Brown Sugar”

