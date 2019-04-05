Rolling Stones Announce ‘Bridges To Bremen’ Concert Film, Highlighting 1998 Gig

The Rolling Stones’ Bridges to Babylon Tour will be the focus of the upcoming live album/concert film Bridges to Bremen.

The never-released, full-length show captures the rock band performing in the German city on September 2nd, 1998 and includes a mix of the Stones’ greatest hits as well as tracks from their then-new LP Bridges to Babylon.

The trek also featured the Rolling Stones letting fans vote for songs on the band’s setlists through the band’s website for the first time; at the Bremen gig, fans chose “Memory Motel.” The album’s recordings have been restored from the original masters, and the audio remixed and remastered from the live multitrack recordings.

Bridges to Bremen, out June 21st and available for preorder now, comes in a variety of formats, include Blu-ray/CD sets, digital and triple-vinyl. Additionally, the concert film comes with the four-song Bridges to Chicago bonus performances, featuring tracks the Rolling Stones performed at Chicago’s Soldier Field on the tour.

Earlier this year, the Rolling Stones announced a new best-of compilation titled Honk.

Bridges to Bremen Track List

(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction Let’s Spend The Night Together Flip The Switch Gimme Shelter Anybody Seen My Baby? Paint It Black Saint Of Me Out Of Control Memory Motel Miss You Thief In The Night Wanna Hold You Its Only Rock ‘n’ Roll (But I Like It) You Got Me Rocking Like A Rolling Stone Sympathy For The Devil Tumbling Dice Honky Tonk Women Start Me Up Jumpin’ Jack Flash You Can’t Always Get What You Want Brown Sugar

Bridges to Chicago – Bonus Performances