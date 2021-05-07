Rolling Stones Ready ‘A Bigger Bang: Live on Copacabana Beach’ Reissue

The Rolling Stones’ February 2006 gig in Rio de Janeiro is the focus of the band’s next live album/concert film A Bigger Bang: Live on Copacabana Beach.

While the majority of the gig featured as part of the 2007 four-DVD collection The Biggest Bang, the “remixed, re-edited and remastered” reissue of the concert includes four tracks excised from the original DVD: “Tumbling Dice”, “Oh No, Not You Again”, “This Place Is Empty”, and “Sympathy for the Devil.”

A Bigger Bang: Live On Copacabana Beach will be released in a multitude of formats — Blu-ray/two-CD, three-LP, a deluxe two-CD/two-DVD, and more — on July 9th. Yhe live album is available to preorder now.

The Copacabana Beach show was a free concert, resulting in what was reportedly one of the largest crowds ever. “Not that we’re unused to playing some of the biggest shows in the world, but I must say Rio did take the cake,” Keith Richards said of the show in a statement.

“It was amazing,” Mick Jagger added. “It was a really good audience. They know how to enjoy themselves on those occasions.”

The deluxe edition of A Bigger Bang: Live on Copacabana Beach includes a bonus disc featuring the Rolling Stones’ November 2005 concert in Salt Lake City, Utah, another show from the same A Bigger Bang Tour.

Ahead of the live album’s July 9th release, Mercury Studios will drop a five-song digital EP with the Rio renditions of “Sympathy for the Devil”, “Wild Horses”, “You Got Me Rocking”, “Happy”, and “Rough Justice,” the latter track from the Utah show.

A Bigger Bang: Live On Copacabana Beach Tracklist

RIO

1. Jumpin’ Jack Flash

2. It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll (But I Like It)

3. You Got Me Rocking

4. Tumbling Dice

5. Oh No, Not You Again

6. Wild Horses

7. Rain Fall Down

8. Midnight Rambler

9. Night Time Is the Right Time

10. This Place Is Empty

11. Happy

12. Miss You

13. Rough Justice

14. Get Off My Cloud

15. Honky Tonk Women

16. Sympathy For The Devil

17. Start Me Up

18. Brown Sugar

19. You Can’t Always Get What You Want

20. (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction

SALT LAKE CITY (Bonus show – deluxe versions only)

1. Start Me Up

2. You Got Me Rocking

3. She’s So Cold

4. Tumbling Dice

5. Rain Fall Down

6. It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll (but I Like It)

7. Wild Horses

8. All Down the Line

9. Night Time Is the Right Time

10. Slipping Away

11. Infamy

12. Miss You

13. Rough Justice

14. Get Off of My Cloud

15. Honky Tonk Women

16. Sympathy for the Devil

17. Brown Sugar

18. Jumpin’ Jack Flash

19. You Can’t Always Get What You Want

20. (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction