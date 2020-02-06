The Rolling Stones Unveil 2020 ‘No Filter’ Tour Dates

The Rolling Stones will continue their No Filter tour later this year with a 15-city run of North American stadiums. The tour kicks off May 8th at San Diego’s SDCCU Stadium and wraps up July 9th at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 14th at 10 am local time.

“It’s always a pleasure to return to North America,” Mick Jagger said in a statement, “and play for some of biggest and best crowds in the world!”

“We had the best time on the road last summer,” Keith Richards said in a statement of his own, “and we are ready to do it again!”

The Stones played 17 North American shows last year and grossed $177.8 million. The tour was originally supposed to start in April, but the band was forced to bump it back two months after Jagger underwent heart surgery.

“Mick was extra Mick tonight, as if maybe somewhere deep in that surgically reconstructed heart of stone, he felt he had something to prove,” Rolling Stone‘s Rob Sheffield wrote in his review of the opening night show at Chicago’s Soldier Field. “If so, he proved it. The show was a triumph for the World’s Greatest Rock & Roll Band, with Mick prancing all over the stadium in prime hip-shaking, troubadour-trapping fight mode.”

The final night of the tour at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium had to be moved up a day because Hurricane Dorian was barreling towards the state. Fans stayed dry for most of the night, but when they got to “Gimme Shelter” near the end (“Oh, a storm is threat’ning/My very life today) the clouds opened up and it began pouring in the stadium.

If they stick to the script of the past few years, expect them to mix massive hits like “Brown Sugar,” “Start Me Up” and “Sympathy For The Devil” with deeper cuts like “Dead Flowers” and “Monkey Man.” Last year, they even dug out “Harlem Shuffle” for the first time since 1990 and “Mercy, Mercy” for the first time since 1969.

Rolling Stones 2020 No Filter Tour

May 8th – San Diego, CA @ SDCCU Stadium

May 12th – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place

May 16th – Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium

May 20th – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium

May 24th – Austin, TX @ Circuit of The Americas

May 29th – Dallas, TX @ Cotton Bowl Stadium

June 6th – Buffalo, NY @ New Era Field

June 10th – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field

June 14th – Louisville, KY @ Cardinal Stadium

June 19th – Cleveland, OH @ FirstEnergy Stadium

June 23th – Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Field

June 27 – St. Louis, MO @ The Dome at America’s Center

July 1st – Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium

July 5th – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium

July 9th – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium