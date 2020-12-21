‘Rolling Stone: Stories From the Edge’ Docuseries Headed to AXS TV

The 2017 docuseries, Rolling Stone Magazine: Stories From the Edge has been acquired by AXS TV, where it will premiere as a six-part limited series, January 6th at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. The first episode will also be available to via AXS TV’s website and streaming apps.

Stories From the Edge, which first aired on HBO, was directed by Alex Gibney and Blair Foster, and features narration from Jeff Daniels. The film traces the history of Rolling Stone since its founding in 1967, delving into some of the magazine’s biggest stories and showing how it evolved alongside — and covered — major moments and shifts in music, pop culture, and politics.

“Rolling Stone Magazine: Stories From the Edge is the perfect complement to AXS TV’s brand of immersive and informative music-themed programming,” Sarah Weidman, AXS TV’s Head of Original Programming, Development and Multi-Platform Content, said in a statement. “AXS TV is committed to bringing our viewers closer to their favorite artists than ever before with innovative series highlighting not just performances, but lifestyle and culture. The addition of Stories From the Edge reflects this, shaping pivotal moments in American history around the iconic men and women who defined rock n’ roll for an entire generation. Music connoisseurs of all ages will not want to miss this special event.”

Stories From the Edge features interviews with founder Jann Wenner, as well as an array of artists like Bruce Springsteen, Bob Dylan, Jay Z, Britney Spears, and Taylor Swift.