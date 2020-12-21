 AXS TV Acquires 'Rolling Stone: Stories From the Edge' Docuseries - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Year in Review: So, How Was Your 2020, Brandy Clark?
Home Music Music News

‘Rolling Stone: Stories From the Edge’ Docuseries Headed to AXS TV

2017 series directed by Alex Gibney and Blair Foster traces magazine’s rise and evolution

By

Rolling Stone's Most Recent Stories

View All
Percussionist Ollie Brown relaxes on the plane with a copy of Rolling Stone magazine during the Rolling Stones Tour of the Americas, 1975. (Photo by Christopher Simon Sykes/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Percussionist Ollie Brown relaxes on the plane with a copy of Rolling Stone magazine during the Rolling Stones Tour of the Americas, 1975.

Christopher Simon Sykes/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

The 2017 docuseries, Rolling Stone Magazine: Stories From the Edge has been acquired by AXS TV, where it will premiere as a six-part limited series, January 6th at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. The first episode will also be available to via AXS TV’s website and streaming apps.

Stories From the Edge, which first aired on HBO, was directed by Alex Gibney and Blair Foster, and features narration from Jeff Daniels. The film traces the history of Rolling Stone since its founding in 1967, delving into some of the magazine’s biggest stories and showing how it evolved alongside — and covered — major moments and shifts in music, pop culture, and politics.

Rolling Stone Magazine: Stories From the Edge is the perfect complement to AXS TV’s brand of immersive and informative music-themed programming,” Sarah Weidman, AXS TV’s Head of Original Programming, Development and Multi-Platform Content, said in a statement. “AXS TV is committed to bringing our viewers closer to their favorite artists than ever before with innovative series highlighting not just performances, but lifestyle and culture. The addition of Stories From the Edge reflects this, shaping pivotal moments in American history around the iconic men and women who defined rock n’ roll for an entire generation. Music connoisseurs of all ages will not want to miss this special event.”

Stories From the Edge features interviews with founder Jann Wenner, as well as an array of artists like Bruce Springsteen, Bob Dylan, Jay Z, Britney Spears, and Taylor Swift.

In This Article: AXS TV

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1347: Miley Cyrus’ Rock & Roll Heart
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.