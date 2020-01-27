 Introducing Rolling Stone Pro - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1336: Lizzo
Read Next Sammy Hagar and the Circle Announce 2020 Tour With Whitesnake Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Introducing RS Pro

Rolling Stone’s first dynamic email newsletter serves readers obsessed with the inner workings of the music business — and is the first of many Pro products to come

By
Amy X. Wang

Senior Music Business Editor

Amy X. Wang's Most Recent Stories

View All
Rolling Stone Pro

Rolling Stone

On the day after music’s biggest night of the year, we’re pleased to welcome readers to the first branch of RS Pro: a dynamic email newsletter for readers obsessed with the music business.

What is this?

RS Pro is for insiders who run — or aspire to run — the global multibillion-dollar music business. And it’s for those not in the business but watching from the sidelines, itching to know exactly how it all works. The product launching today is Rolling Stone’s first dynamic newsletter with exclusive content that lives in email format alone; it’s also our first-ever project tailored around the inner workings of the music industry. On a weekly basis, we’ll bring you our best reporting, our most incisive takes, behind-the-scenes details of our investigations, and the latest Rolling Stone charts, not to mention the most intriguing rumors we’ve heard and the latest drama from inside the business.

So RS Pro is an email?

Not just an email. Today’s newsletter is only the start. Look out in coming weeks for the next phase of RS Pro, which will bring brand-new tools, bold storytelling formats, exclusive reports, deep dives, analytics, and other first-of-their-kind features that prove crucial for anyone who works in music. RS Pro products are for anyone who lives and breathes music. We can’t wait to share more soon—and those who sign up for our email newsletter be the first to know.

How do I sign up for the email or future RS Pro products?

View, subscribe to, and share the newsletter by clicking here — you’ll get our weekly installments, as well as updates on future products, exclusive announcements, and a plethora of other great things. You can also sign up by visiting this page.

Popular on Rolling Stone

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1336: Lizzo
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.