Rolling Stone Music Now Podcast: 16 Interviews You Have to Hear

Our first-ever podcast, Rolling Stone Music Now, hosted by Brian Hiatt, featured an eclectic collection of in-depth interviews this year. Here are some of the best of 2018:

Julian Casablancas and the Voidz: Casablancas explained exactly why he needs another band, delved into his radical politics and more.

Elvis Costello: The singer/songwriter delved into his new album, Look Now, and his entire career.

Kelly Clarkson: From her very first American Idol audition and her battles with her old label to her new album and her coaching gig on The Voice, Clarkson covered it all.

Spinal Tap’s Derek Smalls: The loudest bassist in rock history tells all.

Soccer Mommy: Sophie Allison, one of 2018’s breakout artists, explains her influences.

Fleetwood Mac: The revamped band explains the ouster of Lindsey Buckingham to Andy Greene.

Snow Patrol’s Gary Lightbody: A deeply revealing discussion with the frontman.

Questlove: The drummer and author gives tips on creativity and shares his vast musical knowledge.

Wayne Kramer: The MC5’s guitarist talks about the band’s early days and his new autobiography.

Franz Ferdinand: The band looked back at the ’00s rock boom and much more.

Interpol’s Paul Banks: How the band survived Carlos D’s departure, the future of rock, and more.

Ice Cube: An in-depth look at the rise of N.W.A. and the birth of gangsta rap.

Paul Stanley: The frontman of Kiss explains why the band is saying farewell.

Johnny Marr: The guitarist on his new solo album, the break-up of the Smiths and the fascinating path of his career.

Greta Van Fleet: The rising (and controversial) band on how they got started.

Bob Seger: The classic-rock icon chats with Andy Greene about his new album and more.

