Hear An Eyewitness Account of Eric Clapton’s ‘Full-Tilt Racist’ 1976 Onstage Rant

New episode of Rolling Stone Music Now focuses on our new report on the dark side of Eric Clapton

By
Brian Hiatt
&
David Browne
SACRAMENTO - November 24: Musician Eric Clapton performs at the Sacramento Memorial Auditorium in Sacramento, California on November 24, 1976. (Photo by Larry Hulst/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Eric Clapton performs at the Sacramento Memorial Auditorium in Sacramento, California on November 24, 1976.

Larry Hulst/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

In the new episode of Rolling Stone Music Now, senior writer David Browne discusses his recent blockbuster feature on Eric Clapton, which delved into the rock icon’s embrace of COVID-19 vaccine skepticism and his anti-immigration onstage rant in the Seventies — which was, by Clapton’s own description, “full-tilt racist.”

Plus, we play audio from Browne’s interview with Dave Wakeling, the English Beat’s guitarist and singer, who gives an in-depth account of his experience of hearing Clapton’s stage rants at a Birmingham concert in 1976. “We all have uncles that go Archie Bunker on us,” says Wakeling. “You just try and remember the good times.”

To hear the entire episode, press play above, or download and subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Spotify.

