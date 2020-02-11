 Rolling Stone and Music Business Worldwide Enter a New Deal - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1336: Lizzo
Read Next RS Charts: Shakira’s 2006 Smash ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ Is One of the Top 100 Songs Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Rolling Stone and Music Business Worldwide Enter Comprehensive New Deal

Rolling Stone‘s parent company PMC announces a strategic investment in news outlet MBW, which further enriches the iconic music brand’s business coverage and analysis

By

Rolling Stone's Most Recent Stories

View All

PMC announced a strategic investment in Music Business Worldwide on Tuesday.

Rolling Stone / MBW / Shutterstock

Rolling Stone‘s parent company Penske Media Corporation announced today a strategic investment in Music Business Worldwide — a deal that brings the two publications closer than ever before, adds another heavyweight to PMC’s family of media brands, and further enriches Rolling Stone‘s coverage and analysis of the global music industry.

The substantial equity investment strengthens the global content partnership that Rolling Stone and Music Business Worldwide first struck in 2018. Under the new partnership, MBW — which was founded in 2015 to service the music industry with breaking news and analysis and saw 7.3 million pageviews in 2019 — will contribute its expert business coverage to Rolling Stone. The music-industry news outlet will also play a role in RS Pro, Rolling Stone‘s forthcoming suite of powerful tools for music-business professionals, and work alongside Alpha Data, the analytics company that powers the Rolling Stone Charts.

Since PMC’s acquisition of Rolling Stone in 2017, the music brand has relaunched its print magazine, modernized its website, launched music charts, and added a music-business team to its newsroom spanning multiple cities. In January, Rolling Stone also hired two new music-business reporters in Los Angeles, Samantha Hissong and Ethan Millman, to join the global team.

Related

Shakira’s 2006 Smash ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ Is One of the Top 100 Songs
RS Charts: Shakira's 2006 Smash 'Hips Don't Lie' Is One of the Top 100 Songs
Why the 'Birds of Prey' Soundtrack Is Better Than It Has Any Right to Be

Related

Keith Richards
Keith Richards' Wildest Escapades: 19 Insane Tales From a Legendary Life
'Let It Bleed': Why the Stones' Nastiest Masterpiece Feels Right on Time

The new investment paves the way for new revenue models and innovation on top of those moves. Tim Ingham, the London-based founder and publisher of MBW, says: “Five years into MBW’s story, we are confident that in PMC we have found the perfect partner with which to join forces. PMC’s brands, content and people are defined by quality, with the power to lead industry conversations across entertainment. MBW is excited to work closely with Alpha Data to generate must-read industry insights, and we look forward to building on our alliance with Rolling Stone, exploring further strategic opportunities that bring tangible value to the music business.”

“We continue to be impressed with Tim and MBW’s strong relationships and expertise in covering the business of music,” says PMC Chairman and CEO Jay Penske. “In particular, Tim and his talented team have tapped into a top tier global audience with quality well above and beyond offerings by competitors. We see significant potential in what we will build together.”

Rolling Stone recently launched the RS Pro newsletter, the first of a number of new products under the RS Pro brand. Sign up for the newsletter here, read more about the new project here, and stay tuned for more details on forthcoming RS Pro offerings.

Popular on Rolling Stone

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1336: Lizzo
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.