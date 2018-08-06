See Highlights From Rolling Stone: Live Chicago Party

Rolling Stone hosted its annual Lollapalooza day party, Rolling Stone: Live Chicago, on Saturday. Chromeo and DJ Z-Trip had the revelers on their feet during the afternoon blowout. The event also featured a spirited performance from the blues-rock band Weshly Arms and a DJ set from DJ Zebo. On August 3rd, Rolling Stone hosted its first “Morning Sessions” live interview event, featuring Dua Lipa, Bebe Rexha and Harry Hudson — who all discussed their influences and future projects. See highlights from the private event here.