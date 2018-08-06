Rolling Stone

See Highlights From Rolling Stone: Live Chicago Party

DJ Z-Trip, Weshly Arms and Chromeo performed at the eighth-annual event

David Macklovitch of Chromeo takes a quick shot during their set of high-energy funky hits
The "New Rules" singer discussed her collaboration with Mark Ronson and Diplo, as well her continued work on her next album.
Dua Lipa stopped by Rolling Stone's "Morning Sessions" the day before her Lollapalooza performance.
Harry Hudson, Bebe Rexha and Dua Lipa filled the bill for Rolling Stone’s first Morning Sessions interview series during Lollapalooza
Hudson laughs with Rolling Stone editorial director, Jerry Portwood

Rolling Stone hosted its annual Lollapalooza day party, Rolling Stone: Live Chicago, on Saturday. Chromeo and DJ Z-Trip had the revelers on their feet during the afternoon blowout. The event also featured a spirited performance from the blues-rock band Weshly Arms and a DJ set from DJ Zebo. On August 3rd, Rolling Stone hosted its first “Morning Sessions” live interview event, featuring Dua Lipa, Bebe Rexha and Harry Hudson — who all discussed their influences and future projects. See highlights from the private event here.

In This Article: Chromeo, Dua Lipa, Lollapalooza

