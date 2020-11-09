‘Rolling Stone’ to Launch New Korean Edition

Rolling Stone is launching a new Korean-language edition, Rolling Stone Korea, making it the publication’s 12th international edition.

Rolling Stone Korea will feature original content and on-the-ground reporting, as well as syndicated Rolling Stone articles most relevant to the RS Korea audience. The product is being produced in partnership with e.L.e Media, under a license agreement with Penske Media Corporation (PMC). It’s set to roll out a bi-monthly print edition, digital and video content, as well as events, starting in November.

“The international popularity and success of music from Korea over the last few years has only grown our interest in launching the Rolling Stone brand in that market,” said Gus Wenner, Rolling Stone president and CEO. “We’re excited to give readers in Korea and beyond access to the brand’s unparalleled editorial content and world-class live events that Rolling Stone is known for.”

“We are thrilled to partner with such an iconic brand as Rolling Stone to deliver the trusted news and incredible storytelling coming out of the Korean music scene,” said Ray Yeom, the Founder and CEO, e.L.e Media. “We see limitless possibilities for growth as leaders in the K-Pop industry, domestically and overseas, as we aim to create a ‘cultural world’ that’s unified through ‘music.’”

Rolling Stone Korea joins other international editions located in places like Germany, Australia, and Japan.