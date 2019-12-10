RS Charts: Post Malone Tops Artists 500 as the Weeknd Cracks Top 10

After one week away, Post Malone returned to the top of the Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart as the Weeknd cracked the Top Five for the week of November 29th through December 5th.

Post Malone garnered 105.8 million song streams as his latest album, Hollywood’s Bleeding, landed at Number Three on the Top 200 Albums chart, moving 66,400 album units, and his hit “Circles” fell at Number Six on the Top 100 Songs chart, garnering 15 million streams. Last week’s Number One artist, Trippie Redd, fell back to Number Two as he pulled in 95.4 million song streams, bolstered by his latest album, A Love Letter to You 4, which landed at Number four on the Top 200, moving 57,300 album units thanks mostly to 74.1 million streams.

Young Boy Never Broke Again and Drake held fast at Numbers Three and Four, respectively, while the Weeknd continued the rise he started last week, jumping form Number 16 to Number Five, as his stream count nearly doubled from 45.1 million to 81.7 million. On the Top 100, the Weeknd fended off a surge of Christmas music to claim the top two spots: His new single, “Heartless,” hit Number One with 22.4 million streams and his follow-up, “Blinding Lights,” debuted at Number Two with 19.5 million streams.

The Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart ranks the most-streamed artists of the week in the United States, taking into account audio streams across an artist’s entire catalog during the tracking period. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Artists 500 is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

The Weeknd’s rise marked the biggest shift inside the Top 10, though the rapper Rod Wave supplanted country star Luke Combs at Number 10 as he garnered 52.7 million streams. The six through nine spots were occupied by familiar faces: Billie Eilish (68.7 million), DaBaby (67.5 million), Taylor Swift (56.2 million) and YNW Melly (54.2 million). Just outside the Top 10, rapper Fabolous jumped from Number 485 to Number 17 with 45.7 million streams as his new album, Summertime Shootout 3: Coldest Summer Ever debuted at Number Six on the Top 200, moving 42,100 album units.

And while the surge of Christmas music was more pronounced on the Top 100 and Top 200, the Artists 500 chart was not immune to the whims of the holiday season. Crooner Michael Bublé and a cappella outfit Pentatonix reached Numbers 15 and 18, respectively, with 46.5 million and 43.8 million streams as they both saw old Christmas albums return to the Top 10 on the Top 200. And, of course, Christmas queen Mariah Carey saw a big rise too, reaching Number 20 with 41.9 million streams as her smash “All I Want for Christmas Is You” hit Number Three on the Top 100 with 20 million streams and her album, Merry Christmas, reached Number 12 on the Top 200, moving 35,200 album units.