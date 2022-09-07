Rolling Stone x BACARDÍ Rum Bring the Heat to Vegas For ‘Life is Beautiful’

Before you give the coasts too much credit as the epicenters of entertainment, Life Is Beautiful is back to remind us just how much Las Vegas has to offer. And while Rolling Stone is never far from any action, this time, BACARDÍ is ready to set the Neon Capital alight.

In true Vegas style, Rolling Stone will be taking over Ayu Dayclub on Friday, September 16, to commence the LIB festivities. Attendees can enjoy a range of BACARDÍ signature cocktails while taking in an array of hot new talent courtesy of the brand’s legacy ‘Music Liberates Music’ program. The artist-amplification initiative is a partnership between BACARDÍ and Grammy Award-winning producer Boi-1da, championing underrepresented voices across the globe to cement emerging musicians in the cultural consciousness.

As such, the Rolling Stone x BACARDÍ Kick Off Party will host a lineup of premier acts, headlined by social media sensation Charly Jordan. The Nevada-native is one of the highest-coveted DJs in the game, leveraging her online fame and musical prowess to become one of the few female DJ’s with a Las Vegas Residency at Zouk. Sharing top billing with Jordan is Cash Cash, the New Jersey-originating dance-pop trio known for their platinum-certified bops with the likes of Bebe Rexha and Sofia Reyes.

Before Charly Jordan and Cash Cash take the stage, handpicked talents Benjiflow and Ric Wilson will curate impeccable vibes with genre-defying, ambient offerings. Not only are the two entertainers beloved BACARDÍ ‘Music Liberates Music’ selects, but both come co-signed by a slew of tastemaker press and A-list artists. Melodic crooner Benjiflow – a fast-rising star on the London music scene – is fresh off the release of his acclaimed debut album, ICONICY, while rapper Ric Wilson’s resume is stacked with heavy-hitting bookings, appearing alongside the likes of The Roots and Azealia Banks.

A whopping 75 major artists will descend on downtown Las Vegas come September 16, soundtracking three days of phenomenal food, delicious drinks and unforgettable festivities. This year’s LIB boasts a particularly impressive intergenerational roster, counting pop veterans Arctic Monkeys and Gorillaz as headliners alongside consistent chart-toppers Jack Harlow and Calvin Harris. With 170,000 music-aficionados in attendance, it’s no wonder LIB has become one of the world’s highest-grossing music festivals (generating a near-$20 million in 2021).

If you’re planning a ‘Beautiful’ weekend in Nevada this month, head to Ayu Dayclub and let Rolling Stone and BACARDÍ start your party poolside. Whether you’re in the mood to discover exciting new talent, or dance the night away to your favorite hits, there’s something for everyone at the Rolling Stone x BACARDÍ LIB Kick-Off. Purchase your tickets here (or enjoy free general admission as an LIB pass holder).