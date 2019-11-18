Rolling Stone Set to Launch New Australian Edition

Rolling Stone will launch its 10th international edition with Rolling Stone Australia, which is set to arrive in early 2020.

Rolling Stone Australia will feature a mix of original and syndicated content most relevant to local readers. The local content strategy will be spearheaded by managing editor Poppy Reid and editor Tyler Jenke.

To launch Rolling Stone Australia, Rolling Stone has partnered with the Brag Media, Australia’s top music and entertainment publisher, which reaches over 5.3 million Australians per week. Led by CEO Luke Girgis, the Brag Media oversees titles such as The Brag, Tone Deaf, The Industry Observer, and Don’t Bore Us.

“This new partnership in Australia, where Rolling Stone has a rich history, allows us to give readers in this important market access to the brand’s unparalleled editorial content and world-class live events,” said Gus Wenner, President and Chief Operating Officer, Rolling Stone.

Girgis added: “Rolling Stone is the most iconic music brand of all time and has meant so much to music, entertainment, and politics for over 50 years. We are extremely privileged to have it join The Brag Media family. The Brag Media will not only launch an Australian vertical on rollingstone.com, but we will also be representing all the Rolling Stone Australian audiences across the international sites and social media accounts.”