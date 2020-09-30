Inside Our New 500 Greatest Albums of All Time List

In the latest episode of Rolling Stone Music Now, we dig into Rolling Stone’s brand-new list of the 500 Greatest Albums of All Time. Brittany Spanos (who will be hosting a separate upcoming podcast series focused on the list, produced with Amazon Music) joins Jon Dolan, Rob Sheffield, and host Brian Hiatt for the discussion. To hear the entire episode, press play below, or download and subscribe on on iTunes or Spotify.

The discussion focuses on the difference between this list (which was topped by Marvin Gaye’s What’s Going On) and the original 2003 list (which was led by the Beatles’ Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band), the ideas behind the revamp, online reaction to it, the voting process, changing tides in critical tastes, how the new list better represents newer and more diverse music, and much more.

Download and subscribe to our weekly podcast, Rolling Stone Music Now, hosted by Brian Hiatt, on iTunes or Spotify (or wherever you get your podcasts), and check out three years’ worth of episodes in the archive, including in-depth, career-spanning interviews with Bruce Springsteen, Halsey, Neil Young, the National, Questlove, Julian Casablancas, Sheryl Crow, Johnny Marr, Scott Weiland, Alice Cooper, Fleetwood Mac, Elvis Costello, Donald Fagen, Phil Collins, Alicia Keys, Stephen Malkmus, Sebastian Bach, Tom Petty, Kelly Clarkson, Pete Townshend, Bob Seger, the Zombies, Gary Clark Jr., and many more — plus dozens of episodes featuring genre-spanning discussions, debates, and explainers with Rolling Stone’s critics and reporters. Tune in every Friday at 1 p.m. ET to hear Rolling Stone Music Now broadcast on SiriusXM’s Volume, channel 106.