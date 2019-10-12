 Rolling Loud Removes Rappers From New York Fest After NYPD Request – Rolling Stone
Rolling Loud Removes Five Rappers From New York Fest After NYPD Request

Casanova, Pop Smoke, Sheff G, Don Q and 22GZ cut from fest after police say “if these individuals are allowed to perform, there will be a higher risk of violence”

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL - MAY 11: General view of the Loud Stage during Rolling Loud at Hard Rock Stadium on May 11, 2019 in Miami Gardens, FL. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)

The Rolling Loud festival in New York removed five rappers from its lineup following an NYPD request warning of "public safety concerns."

This weekend’s Rolling Loud hip-hop festival in New York removed five rappers from its lineup following a request from the New York Police Department warning of the “public safety concerns” the rappers pose.

In an October 9th letter from the NYPD to Rolling Loud that was tweeted by Karen Civil, the police requested that Rolling Loud: New York drop Casanova, Pop Smoke, Sheff G, Don Q and 22GZ from its lineup.

“The above listed performers have been associated with recent acts of violence citywide,” NYPD Assistant Chief Martin Morales wrote to Rolling Loud organizers. “The New York City Police Department believes if these individuals are allowed to perform, there will be a higher risk of violence.”

On Saturday morning, when Rolling Loud released their set schedule, Pop Smoke and Sheff G were no longer listed; the two were originally scheduled to appear Saturday, while 22GZ, Don Q and Casanova were set for Sunday’s itinerary.

While Rolling Loud didn’t comment on the removals on social media, festival co-founder Tariq Cherif noted on Twitter (via The Fader), “I can’t speak on this much but I want everyone to know that we are still paying all of those artists full booking fees AND sending them offers for future Rolling Loud’s in other cities.”

Casanova, real name Caswell Senior, wrote on Instagram after his performance was canceled, “I JUST WANNA LIVE. My last felony conviction was 2007. I lost everything I ever loved and I’m STILL losing. So much so that “they” won’t allow me to perform at Rolling Loud NYC on Sunday. It’s unfair and unfortunate that my past, which I’ve dealt with legally and personally, continues to stigmatize me and my career as a recording artist. I’m at war with my past and the scars that they still leave on me everyday.”

