Nicki Minaj, A$AP Rocky, Future Tapped to Headline Rolling Loud New York

The Queen of Rap is headlining Rolling Loud New York. On Tuesday, the hip-hop music festival announced the uber-stacked lineup for their September festival, with Nick Minaj, A$AP Rocky, and Future headlining the three-day event at Queens’ Citi Field.

With Minaj at the helm, the Sept. 23 lineup will see the likes of Lil Uzi Vert, DaBaby, Moneybagg Yo, Lil Tjay, Chief Keef, BIA, and Yung Lean. Saturday will see Rocky, Lil Baby, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Soulja Boy, Shenseea, and Busta Rhymes. To end the weekend, 21 Savage, Big Sean, Pusha T, Oliver Tree, and Fat Joe are set to make appearances on Sunday, headlined by Future.

Other artists on the lineup include Robb Bank$, Sleey Hallow, Fivio Foreign, Luchi, Gashi, Lil Gnar, A$AP Ant, Benny the Butcher, Xavier Wulf, Curren$y, Ski Mask the Slump God, Saint Jhn, Kevin Gates, and Sheck Wess.

Tickets for the music festival go on sale on Tuesday, with general admission, general admission plus, and VIP tickets available at different price points.

The New York iteration comes just several days after the music festival announced its Miami lineup, headlined by Ye, Future, and Kendrick Lamar.

It’ll be a busy weekend for the “Bussin” rap queen, who is set to perform at iHeartRadio Music Festival at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena the night following her Rolling Loud appearance. (Morgan Wallen, Halsey, Lionel Richi, and Megan Thee Stallion are among those set to perform at the Vegas fest.)

Rolling Loud 2021 saw 50 Cent, J. Cole and Travis Scott headline, just days before the tragedy at Houston’s Astroworld.