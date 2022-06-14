 Nicki Minaj, A$AP Rocky, Future Headline Rolling Loud New York - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Afropunk Festival Makes 2022 Return With the Roots, Burna Boy, Isaiah Rashad, Lucky Daye
Home Music Music News

Nicki Minaj, A$AP Rocky, Future Tapped to Headline Rolling Loud New York

Lil Uzi Vert, DaBaby, Lil Baby, 21 Savage, Big Sean, and Pusha T are also set to perform at the Citi Field fest between Sept. 23 and 25

By

Tomás Mier's Most Recent Stories

View All
Nikki Minaj, A$AP RockyNikki Minaj, A$AP Rocky

Nikki Minaj, A$AP Rocky

Leon Bennett/Getty Images; John Lamparski/Getty Images

The Queen of Rap is headlining Rolling Loud New York. On Tuesday, the hip-hop music festival announced the uber-stacked lineup for their September festival, with Nick Minaj, A$AP Rocky, and Future headlining the three-day event at Queens’ Citi Field.

With Minaj at the helm, the Sept. 23 lineup will see the likes of Lil Uzi Vert, DaBaby, Moneybagg Yo, Lil Tjay, Chief Keef, BIA, and Yung Lean. Saturday will see Rocky, Lil Baby, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Soulja Boy, Shenseea, and Busta Rhymes. To end the weekend, 21 Savage, Big Sean, Pusha T, Oliver Tree, and Fat Joe are set to make appearances on Sunday, headlined by Future.

Other artists on the lineup include Robb Bank$, Sleey Hallow, Fivio Foreign, Luchi, Gashi, Lil Gnar, A$AP Ant, Benny the Butcher, Xavier Wulf, Curren$y, Ski Mask the Slump God, Saint Jhn, Kevin Gates, and Sheck Wess.

Tickets for the music festival go on sale on Tuesday, with general admission, general admission plus, and VIP tickets available at different price points.

The New York iteration comes just several days after the music festival announced its Miami lineup, headlined by Ye, Future, and Kendrick Lamar.

It’ll be a busy weekend for the “Bussin” rap queen, who is set to perform at iHeartRadio Music Festival at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena the night following her Rolling Loud appearance. (Morgan Wallen, Halsey, Lionel Richi, and Megan Thee Stallion are among those set to perform at the Vegas fest.)

Rolling Loud 2021 saw 50 Cent, J. Cole and Travis Scott headline, just days before the tragedy at Houston’s Astroworld.

In This Article: 21 Savage, A$AP Rocky, DaBaby, Future, Lil Baby, Moneybagg Yo, Nicki Minaj, Rolling Loud

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1363: How Blackpink Went From Strangers to Sisters to Pop Supernovas
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.