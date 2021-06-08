Travis Scott, J. Cole, 50 Cent to Headline Rolling Loud New York

Rolling Loud will return to New York in October for an expanded three-day festival at Citi Field with headliners Travis Scott, J. Cole, and 50 Cent.

The festival will also feature performances from Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Baby, Polo G, Playboi Carti, Rick Ross, Gucci Mane, Wale, Lil Durk, Pooh Shiesty, Ski Mask the Slump God, NLE Choppa, and Coi Leray. There will also be a handful of New York acts including Joey Bada$$, the Diplomats, Action Bronson, Young M.A., Sheck Wes, Sheff G, Sleepy Hallow, and Bizzy Banks.

Tickets for Rolling Loud New York will go on sale on June 11th at 12 p.m. ET via the festival’s website.

ROLLING LOUD NEW YORK 2021 ON SALE FRIDAY, JUNE 11 @ 12PM EThttps://t.co/E246RhavwJ pic.twitter.com/A5L5fa3aLS — Rolling Loud (@RollingLoud) June 8, 2021

Rolling Loud New York has some overlap with the other two Rolling Loud events in Miami and San Bernardino, California (the latter has expanded to a three-day fest for the first time this year, too). J. Cole is also set to headline Rolling Loud California with Kid Cudi and Future, while Scott will be on hand for Rolling Loud Miami with A$AP Rocky and Post Malone. Rolling Loud California will take place December 10th through 12th at the NOS Events Center in San Bernardino, while Rolling Loud Miami will be held July 23rd to 25th at the Hard Rock Stadium.