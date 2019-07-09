Rolling Loud Unveils New Festival Dates in New York

Hip-hop festival Rolling Loud has added two new cities to its multi-city lineup. The fest will make its New York City debut at Citi Field on October 12th and 13th and in Hong Kong in on October 19th and 20th at West Kowloon Park. The festival also premiered in Sydney, Australia in January.

The festival, which previously announced its Oakland, California lineup for September and its December dates in Los Angeles, California at Banc of California Stadium Grounds, expands its scope with the announcement of their East Coast and Asia debuts. Tickets for the New York event go on sale on Friday and include general admission and VIP options, while Hong Kong’s tickets are not yet available. Its Los Angeles and Bay Area tickets are currently on sale.

The Oakland event, which will take place on September 28th and 29th at Oakland Coliseum Grounds features headliners Migos, Future, G-Eazy and Lil Uzi Vert. The lineups for New York, Hong Kong and Los Angeles have not yet been announced.