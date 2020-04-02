 Rolling Loud Miami Postponed Due to Coronavirus - Rolling Stone
Rolling Loud Miami Postponed Due to Coronavirus

May event featuring Post Malone, Travis Scott and A$AP Rocky rescheduled for February 2021

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL - MAY 12: General view of the Loud Stage during Rolling Loud at Hard Rock Stadium on May 12, 2019 in Miami Gardens, FL. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)

Rolling Loud is postponing its Miami festival to February 2021 due to coronavirus concerns.

Jason Koerner/Getty

Rolling Loud’s flagship festival in Miami has postponed its 2020 event due to the coronavirus pandemic. Originally set for May 8th through 10th at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, the festival has been rescheduled for February 12th through 14th.

“We have been monitoring the spread of COVID-19, hoping that it would slow and allow us to proceed with producing the festival in May. At the same time we were working around the clock on a contingency plan in case we had to postpone,” festival organizers said in a statement. “It was important for us to not make the decision too soon, without having all the facts. We wanted nothing more than to turn up with you all at the 6th year of our sold-out show. However, as the spread of COVID-19 increased to tragic levels, it became clear that we cannot proceed with the May 8-10 dates.”

The lineup, which includes headliners Post MaloneTravis Scott and A$AP Rocky, will remain the same for its new Presidents’ Day weekend dates. Lil Uzi Vert21 SavageRick RossBig SeanMegan Thee StallionSwae Lee are also on the bill. Tickets for the original dates will be honored at the February event and refund information will also be sent to ticket holders for those who wish to obtain one.

