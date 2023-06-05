Rolling Loud Miami 2023 Adds Anuel AA and El Alfa to Lineup

The Rolling Loud Miami lineup just got more Latino. On Monday, the music festival scheduled for July announced that Puerto Rican reggaetón artist Anuel AA and dembow king El Alfa will be performing at the historically rap-focused event.

“Fill that place with Dominican, Cuban, and Mexican flags,” wrote El Alfa on Instagram. “I want my Dominican people mutinous.” In a comment on Rolling Loud’s Instagram, El Alfa said he’ll perform at the festival on Saturday. “Where are all the Latinos!!” he wrote.

The festival is scheduled for July 21 through 23 at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium. Travis Scott, A$AP Rocky, and Playboi Carti are set to headline the event.

The Latin artists added to the lineup aren’t the only genre branch-outs for the fest this year. Rock band Turnstile will perform, along with R&B stars Pinkpantheress, Foushée, and Bryson Tiller. Puerto Rican rap star Yovngchimi is also featured on the lineup.

With hip-hop at its core, this year's edition includes A-listers Lil Uzi Vert, 21 Savage, Kodak Black, Lil Yachty, Trippie Redd, City Girls, Don Toliver, Rae Sremmurd and Freddie Gibbs alongside rising acts Ice Spice, Coi Leray, Central Cee, and GloRilla.

Per a press release, the fest said the event will “bring a diverse complement of surprises and special guests into the fold.” Last year, Kanye West, who had dropped off the original lineup, made a brief appearance during Lil Durk’s set.

Tickets for the festival continue to be on sale on the fest’s website, starting at $329 for general admission, and VIP tickets starting at $849.