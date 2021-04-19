Rolling Loud Miami Detail Lineup for Rescheduled 2021 Festival

A$AP Rocky, Travis Scott and Post Malone will headline the rescheduled 2021 installment of hip-hop festival Rolling Loud Miami.

The three-day event — set for July 23rd to 25th at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida — will also feature Megan Thee Stallion, Rick Ross, Lil Baby, 21 Savage, Young Thug, DaBaby, Lil Uzi Vert, Playboi Carti and “special guest” Bobby Shmurda.

Gucci Mane, T-Pain, Kodak Black, Tyga, Gunna, Swae Lee, Roddy Ricch, Jack Harlow, City Girls, Rod Wave, Don Toliver, Lil Durk, Nav, Polo G, Sheck Wes, Bfb Da Packman, Ski Mask the Slump God, Curren$y, Fetty Wap, Chief Keef, Wale, Lil Tjay, Lil Yachty, Young Dolph and Rico Nasty also highlight the massive, 130-artist lineup.

The 2021 fest is their first in two years, following a postponement of the 2020 event due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Many of this year’s performers were originally booked to perform during the earlier installment.)

Rolling Loud will honor all passes for those who held onto their Miami 2020 tickets and will grant refunds to ticket-holders no longer able to attend. Limited tickets for the festival go on sale Friday, April 23rd at noon ET via their official site. Rolling Loud Miami was originally set for May before being pushed back to July.

“We want to extend a massive thank you to all of our ragers who have held onto their tickets,” organizers said in a statement. “We are also working on sweetening the deal for those of you who choose to keep your tickets in addition to the rage pack you already earned from the last reschedule.”