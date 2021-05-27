J. Cole, Kid Cudi, Future Lead Rolling Loud California 2021 Lineup

J. Cole, Kid Cudi and Future lead the lineup for the 2021 installment of hip-hop festival Rolling Loud California. Tickets go on sale on June 1st at 12 p.m. PT.

The festival expands from two days to three and will be held at NOS Events Center in San Bernardino from December 10th to 12th. It follows Rolling Loud Los Angeles in 2019, which was the festival’s most recent in-person live event.

The lineup also features a special set from Young Thug and Chris Brown, who will perform selections from their collaborative Slime & B album. Wiz Khalifa, French Montana, Ty Dolla $ign, Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz, Chief Keef, EarthGang, Curren$y, Action Bronson, Kodak Black, Gunna, Tyga, Swae Lee, Jack Harlow, Polo G, Playboi Carti, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Don Toliver, Lil Durk, Nav, Moneybagg Yo, Lil Yachty, and Drakeo the Ruler are among the dozens of artists on the weekend’s bill.

Last month, Rolling Loud announced the return of its flagship festival in Miami. Rescheduled after the 2020 installment was postponed due to the pandemic, the 2021 edition features headliners A$AP Rocky, Travis Scott and Post Malone. The sold-out event takes place July 23rd to 25th at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.